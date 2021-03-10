HAVERHILL — A collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on the on-ramp to Interstate 495 north near Westgate Plaza resulted in one person being airlifted to a Boston hospital, officials said.
Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said he had sparse information about the incident, but that dispatch was contacted 4:50 p.m. Wednesday about a crash on the highway on-ramp, which is off of River Street (Route 110).
He said Rescue 1 and Engine 1 from the High Street fire station responded to the call. O'Brien also said a med flight helicopter landed at Westgate Plaza and transported the injured person to a Boston hospital.
According to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman, Haverhill Police were the primary responders with assistance from the State Police.
The Eagle-Tribune was unable to reach a police spokesperson for comment at the time of this report.