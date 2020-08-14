Victorian house that burned in Haverhill to be demolished; no cause of blaze found

HAVERHILL — Fire Chief William Laliberty said although investigators interviewed several people who witnessed Tuesday night's fire at an old Victorian home that displaced four families, no one was able to say exactly how the fire started.
"The cause will be left as undetermined and although we know it started in the shed behind the building, we can't confirm what started it," he said. "It could have been a discarded cigarette or something else, but we cannot define the actual cause and there is nothing that leads us to say whether it was deliberately set or not."
Laliberty said if someone comes forward with new information, the investigation into the blaze at 8 Vine St. will be reopened.
He said damage to the building was so extensive that tenants are not being allowed back inside to retrieve any of their belongings. In fact, the house was so severely damaged that the owner has agreed to have it torn down, he said, indicating demolition is expected to take place in a day or two. In the meantime, firefighters are stationed at the building to ensure no one enters it.
"I feel bad for the tenants, but we can't risk their lives for material things," Laliberty said. "We're working with the owner to render the property safe."
Laliberty estimates the losses to tenants could be as high as $15,000 to $20,000 per family.
He said a female tenant who discovered the fire as flames were spreading up the side of the house went from apartment to apartment to notify other residents to get out, and that the woman also called 911.
"They were all waiting outside for us when we arrived," he said about the tenants who all got out safely. "The building's smoke alarms were sounding when we arrived."
Laliberty said he can only imagine how much worse things would have been if the fire had broken out in the middle of the night when tenants were sleeping and might have had less time to escape.
"It could have had a tragic outcome for tenants who may have become trapped,'' he said, "but in this case a lot of things were on their side.''
Laliberty said it was a fast-moving fire that worked its way up the rear of the house and into the attic space by the time firefighters arrived. He said the fire got into first-floor ceilings and second-story flooring, and into the eaves of the roof and void spaces of the old house, which was built around 1890, according to city records.
"The fire traveled through the void spaces that were difficult to access," Laliberty said. "The roof collapsed and the other floors were all compromised.
"Given the age of the building and the dry conditions, it allowed for quick growth'' of the fire, he said.
Because the fire was reported quickly, firefighters were able to save a barn on the property, as well as two adjacent homes, Laliberty said.
Fundraisers set up on GoFundMe to help the four families who lost their possessions in the fire had raised thousands of dollars as of Thursday. Organizers say donations to the funds will help in various ways, such as paying for short-term stays at hotels, making down payments for new apartments and buying clothing, furniture and other items needed to rebuild the lives of the 14 children and adults who lost their homes.