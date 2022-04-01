HAVERHILL — The city recognized National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29 with a ceremony in Mill Brook Park, the site of a memorial that includes a granite stone and bronze plaque commemorating the 13 sons of Haverhill who died in that war in southeast Asia.
In his speech to the crowd, City Council President Timothy Jordan reflected upon the Vietnam War and related that struggle for freedom and democracy to one that is taking place in Ukraine.
He noted that by the time U.S. combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam in 1973, more than 58,000 American soldiers had been killed, or were lost or missing in action.
“Fifty-seven years later, we gather to remember and honor these 13 brave souls, their survivors, their families and also to recommit to the call to service to which these warriors responded,” Jordan said. “As we gather, the world is responding to a new generational threat … Russian aggression in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. We are engaged in a new battle to preserve freedom, protect democracy, and defend the precious gift of self-governance.”
The Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish, offered an invocation prayer and Mayor James Fiorentini delivered greetings from the city.
Twenty four dignitaries and other attendees wore yellow corsages and blue ribbons representing the flag of Ukraine. Chris Manning, commander of the American Legion Post 4, and Toby Lynch, senior vice commander of Post 4, placed a wreath in front of the memorial.
Linda Gambino-Baxter, a member of the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission, read the names of the 13 local men lost in the Vietnam War. One of them was her brother, Michael Gambino.
Commission Chairman Ralph Basiliere, whose uncle Ralph Basiliere was the first from Haverhill to be killed in the war, organized the event and arranged for coffee and doughnuts, which were provided by Patrick Driscoll of Driscoll Funeral Home in Bradford.
“This was the biggest Vietnam Veterans Day event we’ve held in the park since before the pandemic,” Basiliere said, adding that about 60 people were in attendance. “The commission is grateful for the respect and generosity the community has extended to the city’s Vietnam veterans.”
Tenor Neal Ferreira sang the National Anthem while trumpeter Neil Flewelling performed “America the Beautiful, “Eternal Father” (the Navy hymn) and a moving rendition of the Ukranian National Anthem in honor of the struggle that nation is engaged in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.