HAVERHILL — All Saints Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to assist with distributing food to a growing population of people in need of help.
The pantry, located at All Saints Church, has remained open throughout the pandemic and is in need of more volunteers to help with the increased volume and operations.
Food pantry volunteers are considered essential workers who follow COVID-19 safety guidelines closely, pantry officials said.
More information on how to help is available by emailing foodpantry@allsaintshaverhill.org.
Toys needed for Christmas party
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its annual Christmas party Dec. 18.
Members who sign up for the party will receive a hot meal along with gifts. To donate to this effort, call 978-374-6171 and ask for Melissa or Brianna.
Friends Shop open for holiday shopping
HAVERHILL — The Friends Shop at the public library is open for holiday shopping.
Most items in the shop are under $30 (with many under $10) and the money raised helps improve the library.
The shop is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, then it is cleaned and reopens from 12:30 2:30 p.m. It is also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only four people are allowed in at a time.
Jewelry is of high quality and affordable while accessories like scarves, shawls, hats are top sellers. The shop carries a knitted hat with a built-in LED light that is great for runners and dog walkers. It sells for $15 and up and sold out last year several times.
The shop has an excellent collection of old Haverhill maps for framing or decoupaging and crafts and a variety of Haverhill items including books about the city by local authors. The Friends' annual calendar is filled with old photos from the Special Collections archives. You'll also find decorated gloves, Haverhill Trail guides, Caspari paper goods, Carolyn's Farm Kitchen mixes and jams, and other items.
Rotary plans club meetings
ANDOVER — Rotary of Andover meets every Friday at 7:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 25 people.
Here are details of upcoming meetings:
Friday, Dec. 18: Presentation by Melissa Marrama of the Kindness Collaborative of Merrimack Valley, which was created to inspire and promote a kindness consciousness through education and communication from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.; conclusion/networking is from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Meet at Andiamo.
Friday, Jan. 8: Terry Rezendes Curran of the Rotary Club of West Roxbury/Roslindale discusses Rotoplast International Inc. missions in Cebu City, Philippines, from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.; conclusion/networking is from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Meet at Andiamo.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its online monthly meeting Thursday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m.
The agenda includes updates on the commission's activities and is available at mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Gazette Santa Fund needs help
HAVERHILL — Over the past 49 years, Ted and Mary Murphy of Garrison Golf Center have raised more than $200,000 to benefit Haverhill children and their families through their annual Hole in One Contest. This year's fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic, but the need continues.
Through the Salvation Army and Community Action Inc., money raised by the contest is distributed directly to Haverhill families who receive food, clothing and toys for the holiday season. To help make this year's Christmas a merry one, Ted and Mary are asking for your support to make up for the $6,000 they usually raise each year.
To help, please make your check payable to the Haverhill Gazette Santa fund, c/o Garrison Golf Center, 660 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill, MA 01832.
'Thin Woman' exhibit explores eating disorders
HAVERHILL — The Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill is presenting an online exhibit that draws attention to the issue of eating disorders and is available for viewing until Dec. 15.
Titled "The Thin Woman," the show illustrates the personal struggles of one woman through poems by Michelle Howard of Amesbury and black and white photographs by Charlene Yelle of Newburyport.
To view the exhibit, visit mcclump3.wixsite.com/website-1. Click on "More" then select from a list of poems and images.
For more information, contact Marc Mannheimer at mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.