HAVERHILL — Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will lead Haverhill as it deals with growing pains: an increasing student population, a gang problem that threatens public safety, sewage that sometimes flows into the Merrimack River.
Local leaders must deal with those and other issues as the city’s population grows and new challenges arise.
In next week's election, voters will choose these people who will make key decisions about Haverhill’s future:
The city’s mayor for a two-year term at an annual salary of $110,000. Incumbent James Fiorentini, seeking a record ninth term as Haverhill’s mayor, faces the challenge of Haverhill police officer Dan Trocki, a political newcomer.
Fiorentini is campaigning on his experience in government, which he says Haverhill needs as it continues to grow, and his accomplishments, such as boosting Haverhill’s economy by converting old empty factories to apartments and creating new jobs with the addition of restaurants and other businesses.
Trocki, a first-time candidate and a Haverhill police officer for 12 years, says it’s time for change. He said his priorities are improving education and public safety, adding that the Police Department is understaffed.
Nine city councilors for two-year terms at an annual pay of $15,000 per councilor. The council president makes $18,000 per year. Councilors are elected at large.
All nine incumbents are seeking re-election. They are council President John Michitson, Melinda Barrett, Joseph Bevilacqua, Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien, Timothy Jordan, Colin LePage, William Macek, Michael McGonagle and Thomas Suillivan.
Challengers are Stravos Dimakis, Douglas Edison, Nicholas Golden, Kenneth Quimby Jr., Joseph Patrick Sherlock, Fred Simmons and Shaun Toohey. Two of the challengers have experience in local elected office — Quimby is a former councilor and Toohey is a former School Committee member — and Simmons has run unsuccessfully for city office in the past.
Three School Committee members for four-year terms at an annual pay of $8,250 per member.
All three School Committee incumbents are seeking re-election. They are Sven Amirian, Gail Sullivan and Scott Wood Jr. Challengers are longtime Haverhill educator Toni Sapienza-Donais; Stephanie Lynn Viola, an education support professional in the Merrimac School Department; and Thomas Grannemann, a retired economist.
Haverhill has six School Committee members, with three of the seats available in each election. Elections happen every two years, which means the term of School Committee members overlap. The mayor is the committee’s seventh member and its chairman.
The effects of growth are among the biggest issues facing Haverhill, both in terms of changes to downtown buildings, housing developments along the Merrimack River and an expanding student population.
To deal with that growth, the mayor and council have been grappling with ways to get more police officers on the street and expand the Fire Department — hiring more firefighters and giving them more stations. City leaders are also trying to add police officers to help Haverhill deal with problems such as gangs and drugs.
Haverhill also faces a major environmental issue — halting the dumping of raw sewage into the river. That happens when heavy rain forces combined sewer-drainage pipes to overflow. The city is in the process of developing ways to replace those old combined pipe systems, a multimillion-dollar project that has been ordered by the federal government.
The School Department faces the challenges of maintaining old schools, finding ways to improve MCAS scores, and keeping class sizes down as the city’s student population grows.
Longtime Haverhill political observer Frank Novak, who hosts a local cable TV show, said the most competitive race appears to be for School Committee, where six candidates are fighting for three seats.
"When talking about Sapienza-Donais and Grannemann, both have interesting resumes that should be taken note of. Stephanie Viola may have an interesting resume ...,'' he said of the three challengers.
Of the incumbents in that race, Novak said: "Amirian has said this is his last term if elected, which is a self-imposed term limit. I think it's a noble statement on his part and if it pays dividends on election day, so be it. Scott Wood, who won a seat on the School Committee at a young age and has the greatest longevity, has a name that is familiar to voters. Name recognition carries weight in the voting booth. Gail Sullivan has name recognition as well, especially among educators. Her base are parents, teachers and other school staff."