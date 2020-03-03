From first-timers to old-timers, voters flocked to the polls across the Merrimack Valley Tuesday, enthusiastically casting their ballots for their favorite candidates.
Heidi Rios, 18, a senior at Lawrence High, smiled as her parents took pictures of her in the hallway outside the gym at the South Lawrence East Elementary School.
She wore two stickers, one of which read "I voted today," the other saying the same thing in Spanish: "He Votado Hoy."
She smiled broadly after casting her vote for Bernie Sanders, an independent socialist from Vermont who appeals to young voters.
"It felt good," she said, referring to her first vote. "I've always wanted to vote and I've always supported Bernie."
Meanwhile, over at the entrance to the Tenney Grammar School at 75 Pleasant St., Methuen, a smiling and waving Vinny Tamurello held a sign for Trump/Pence and Ryan Hawkes, who's running for Republican State Committee.
He said some people driving by gave him the thumbs up, while others gave him the "raspberry," but everyone seemed to be "in a good mood. This weather brings out the voters."
Hovering around 65 degrees, with the sun peaking out occasionally, voters certainly had no excuses for not hitting the polls.
In fact, throughout the day, strong, steady numbers were recorded at polling places in Andover, North Andover, Methuen and Haverhill.
The only city that seemed to have a lackluster turnout, at least at one polling place, was Lawrence, where the vote total was down about 50% in District F-1, according to the election warden there.
Democrats
While both parties held primaries, the real action was on the Democratic side of the ledger, as voters flocked to the polls to pick their favorite from the once overly crowded field that has been winnowed to just four, main candidates — Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
In Methuen, the father-daughter duo of Jeffrey and Julia Sugden, ages 62 and 18 respectively, walked out of the Tenney Grammar School polling location, smiling and chatting.
Another first-time voter, Julia voted for Sanders because she's been following him since he first ran in 2016, when she couldn't vote, and had always admired him.
"I liked his policies and what he stands for," she said, noting that she likes his stance on health care for all and free college tuition. She added that it was special voting for the first time. "Watching it forever and finally being able to cast my vote felt pretty cool," she said.
Her father, meanwhile, also took a Democratic ballot, but cast his ballot for someone he feels can beat Trump: former Vice President Biden.
"I voted for Biden," he said. "I like Warren and Sanders better, but there's too much of a divide."
He said Biden is the only candidate who can beat Trump.
"I'm trying to be a pragmatist," he said.
Also voting for Sanders was Phillip Coppola, a law professor at the Massachusetts College of Law, and an Andover resident who came out to vote at the Senior Center Tuesday morning.
“I think we need a complete change,” he said. And in response to whether he's concerned about living in a socialist society, Coppola responded, “What's wrong with that? All of our allies are socialist, they have been socialist for years. I don't understand why people are afraid of it.”
Gabriel Perez, 21, another young Bernie supporter, voted Tuesday in Haverhill.
"I voted for Bernie because for me, it's his humanity and compassion, which are two things I care about," Perez said. "And I like his stance on climate change."
Warren had a smaller share of supporters, including Nancy Kanell of Andover, who said Warren "is the person who will do what is best for the country in a way that will reflect our values and integrity."
Republicans
At Andover High School, sign-holder, Eric Lee stood outside with a placard that read: “Republicans against Trump” on one side and “Find the Courage” on the other.
“I have been a Republican for 40 years,” Lee said. “I voted Democrat in the 2016 election. I have been very disgusted with the Republican party for the last three and a half years. I believe the only Republican that has been honorable in the last few months was Mitt Romney, when he stood up to Trump.”
Haverhill resident Christopher Cavanaugh, 65, who owns Superior Office Solutions, said he voted in opposition to the Democrats, who he said are "out to ruin this country with open borders and by taking away the rights of citizens to own guns."
Cavanaugh said he may not agree with President Donald Trump's style or his rhetoric, but he supports his vision for America and admires what the president has accomplished so far.
"He's done more in the last three years than all three previous presidents combined," he said.
Patricia Kelly, 65, of Methuen, said she was a Trump supporter as well because, "I am very happy with the way the country is going. My 401(k) is up, I have a good job, the economy is rolling along. Everything he said he was going to do he has done."
In North Andover, Michael and Rachel Tammaro said they cast their ballots for Trump because he's pro-life.
"We've tended throughout our adult life being politically conservative," Michael said. "The policies of Trump line up with how we think about things. I liked his tax cuts. He got off to a good start."
They both admitted, however, that Trump could be mean at times.
"Sometimes he could be nicer," Rachel said.
Republicans were not all alike.
Christopher Wellcome, 65, a retired attorney from Andover, said he voted for Bill Weld, the only Trump opponent in the primary.
“I love the guy,” Wellcome said.
Turnout
Secretary of State William Galvin predicted a record turnout of 1.5 million for Democrats and about 350,000 for Republicans. Anecdotally, voters in the Merrimack Valley seemed to go along with that lopsided prediction.
North Andover Town Clerk Trudy Reid said voting was steady throughout the day, adding, "there was never a lull."
She said the majority of ballots she and her staff handed out at North Andover High School were Democratic rather than Republican.
In Lawrence, by contrast, voting seemed lackluster at best at the South Lawrence East Elementary School.
District F-1 warden Bob Christensen said that by around 7:15 p.m., just 438 people had voted in his precinct.
"Usually, we are in the 900s — double that number," he said. "People are not showing up. It's been a very boring day."
Ron Sarofian, warden of Ward 4, Precinct 2 located at Norther Essex Community College in Haverhill, tallied 593 ballots cast by 3 p.m., pegging the turnout by that time of day at well over 25% of the roughly 2,000 or more registered voters at this polling location.
"Even with early voting taking place last week, we've seen a steady flow," he said.
At Ward 3, Precinct 2, located in the Haverhill Public Library, elections warden Herb Bergh was experiencing a steady flow of voters and by 2 p.m. he had tallied 279 ballots cast. His polling location has about 1,200 registered voters making the turnout by that time about 23%.
"We have a reliable core of voters who show up for every election, although we'll occasionally see a new face," he said.
Bergh said he typically sees a push late afternoon and into the evening when people are on their way home from work.
"We usually get a few last-minute voters rushing in just before we close at 8 p.m.," he said.
At the Tenney Grammar School in Methuen, turnout was steady and strong, said Precinct 9 Warden Mary-Jean Fawcett. By 3 p.m., 536 people had voted, also including absentee and early-voting ballots.
Reporters Mike Labella and Genevieve DiNatale contributed to this story.