Here is information on where to vote in your city and the candidates to choose from.
HAVERHILL
Polls in Haverhill are open Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
WARD 1
Precinct 1: Consentino School, 685 Washington St.
Precinct 2: Washington Square Elderly Housing, 25 Washington Square
Precinct 3: Haverhill High School gym, 137 Monument St.
WARD 2
Precinct 1: North Point Bible College, 320 South Main St.
Precinct 2: Hunking School, 480 S. Main St.
Precinct 3: Moody School, 59 Margin St.
WARD 3
Precinct 1: Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St.
Precinct 2: Haverhill Public Library, 99 Summer St.
Precinct 3: Universalist Unitarian Church, Ashland Street
WARD 4
Precinct 1: Nettle School, 150 Boardman St.
Precinct 2: Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St.
Precinct 3: Kennedy Circle Elderly Housing, Kennedy Circle
WARD 5
Precinct 1: Julian Steele Elderly Housing, 772 Washington St.
Precinct 2: First Presbyterian Church, 346 Broadway
Precinct 3: West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway
WARD 6
Precinct 1: Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St.
Precinct 2: John Greenleaf Whittier School, 256 Concord St.
Precinct 3: Pentucket Lake School, 252 Concord St.
WARD 7
Precinct 1: Elderly Housing Community Room, Greystone Avenue
Precinct 2: Hunking School, 480 S. Main St.
Precinct 3: Bradford Elementary School, 116 Montvale St.
CANDIDATES
MAYOR: Incumbent James Fiorentini and challenger Daniel Trocki
CITY COUNCIL
There are seven seats open:
Incumbents: Melinda Barrett, Joseph Bevilacqua, Timothy Jordan, Colin LePage, Bill Macek, Michael McGonagle, John Michitson, Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien, and Thomas Sullivan
Challengers: Stavros Dimakis, Douglas Edison, Nicholas Golden, Kenneth Quimby Jr., Joseph Sherlock, Fred Simmons, and Shaun Toohey
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
There are three seats open:
Incumbents: Sven Amirian, Gail Sullivan, and Scott Wood Jr.
Challengers: Thomas Grannemann, Tony Sapienza-Donais, and Stephanie Lyn Viola
LAWRENCE
Polls in Lawrence are open Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
DISTRICT A
A1, A2, A4: Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.
A3: Rollins School, 451 Howard St.
DISTRICT B
B1: M.I. Residential Community, Inc., 189 Maple St.
B2 and B3: Leahy School, 100 Erving Ave.
B4: Valebrook Apartments, Union and Summer streets
DISTRICT C
C1: Family Day Charter School, 404 Haverhill St.
C2: Bruce School, 135 Butler St.
C3: Brien Building, 355 Park St.
C4: Arlington School, 150 Arlington St.
DISTRICT D
D1: Bruce School, 135 Butler St.
D2: Guilmette School, 80 Bodwell St.
D3 and D4: Essex Towers, 45 Broadway
DISTRICT E
E1: Diamond Spring Gardens, One Beacon Ave.
E2 and E3: Frost School, 33 Hamlet St.
E4: Elderly Housing, 339A Salem St.
DISTRICT F
F1, F2: South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
F3: South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St. (changed from Branch Library, which has a problem with its elevator)
F4: South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
CANDIDATES
MAYOR
There is no mayoral race.
CITY COUNCIL
At-large: Six names on ballot, three seats: Celina Reyes, Wander DeJesus Morel, Richard Russell, Pavel Payano and Ana Levy are actively running. Jackie Marmol’s name is on the ballot but she has withdrawn from the race.
There are also seven district races. Each has two candidates for one seat. The candidates are:
District A: Challenger Frankie Caraballo, incumbent Maria de la Cruz and write-in candidate Sandy Almonte
District B: Incumbent Estela Reyes is running against challenger Alcibiades Acosta
District C: Incumbent Kendrys Vasquez and challenger Jorge Gonzalez
District D: Lee Fickenworth challenges incumbent Jeovanny Rodriguez
District E: Incumbent David Abdoo and challenger Jose L. Madera Jr.
District F: Incumbent Marc Laplante, challenger Gregory Delrosario
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
There is only one district race even though there are six districts. There are unopposed candidates in two of the districts and no candidates in the remaining three.
District A: Donna Bertolino, incumbent, Kassandra Infante, challenger
Districts B, C and F: No candidates
District D: Joshua Alba
District E: Patricia Mariano
GREATER LAWRENCE TECHNICAL SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Five names on ballot, three seats: Brenda Rozzi, Leo Lamontagne, Stephany Infante, Zoila Disla and Vivian Marmol
METHUEN
Polls are open in Methuen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Precincts 1, 2, 6, and 10: Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St.
Precincts 3, 7, 9, and 12: Tenney Grammar School, 75 Pleasant St.
Precincts 4 and 5: e at the Park Garden Apartments, 10 Burnham Road
Precincts 8 and 11 vote at Marsh Grammar School, 309 Pelham St.
CANDIDATES
* The candidates below are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot:
MAYOR
Mayor: Neil Perry, Jennifer Kannan
CITY COUNCIL
Councilor at-large, three to be elected: Arthur Hardy, Nicholas DiZoglio, Jessica Finocchiaro, Stephen Angelo Jr., and David D.J. Beauregard Jr.
Central district, two to be elected: James McCarty, Joyce Campagnone, Joel Faretra, and Dennis D.J. Deeb
East district, two to be elected: Eunice Delice Ziegler, and Steven Saba
West district, two to be elected: Allison Mary Saffie, William Bryant, Mike Simard, Frank Gallo
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Five to be elected: Ryan Robert DiZoglio, Karen Hallbauer, Susan Nicholson, Jessica Mae MacLeod, Jana Zanni Pesce
* This is a seven-member board. The mayor serves as chairman. The final seat will be determined by write-in or appointed.
GREATER LAWRENCE TECHNICAL SCHOOL COMMITTEE
One seat: Francisco Surillo