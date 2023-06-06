HAVERHILL — Voters in Haverhill agreed to reach deep into their pockets to pay for a new $160 million Consentino School by approving a property tax increase by a vote of 3,182 to 2,734.
The so-called debt exclusion Proposition 2-1/2 override was one of two methods put forward to fund the project.
Of Haverhill’s 47,002 registered voters, 5,916 cast their ballots, bringing turnout of about 14% of voters.
City Clerk Kaitlin Wright said there was a good deal of interest in this special election, as 2,696 people as of Monday had voted early by mail and 220 voted early in person. It was the first time the city held universal vote-by-mail for a special election.
In this special election voters answered “yes” or “no” to a single ballot question on whether to approve a tax increase to pay for a new Consentino Middle School.
Two funding plans had been put forward, one was to roll over expiring Hale Hospital debt payments and also use a small portion of the city’s “tax levy capacity,” which the mayor defines as money the city did not tax in the past but can tax in the future.
The other plan, a debt exclusion, will raise taxes specifically to pay for the Consentino, once the city borrows the money, while leaving the city’s tax levy capacity for other uses such as employee pay raises, a new fire station or other big projects without the need to ask for voter approval.
The mayor had said a new school would be built regardless of how the vote turned out.
City Councilor and mayoral candidate Melinda Barrett was elated with the results saying the “Yes for Consentino” grassroots organization of parents, teachers, city officials and other members of the community did an excellent job on their campaign, especially the co-chairs Nate Hartwell and Joanna Dix, a Haverhill school teacher.
“Their team and the leadership shown by state Rep. Andy Vargas, City Council President Tim Jordan and Councilor John Michitson, along with School Committeeman Rich Rosa and former City Councilor Colin LePage combined to provide a win for Haverhill today,” she said. “I supported them from the beginning and did whatever I could to help provide them with the resources they needed to win.”
Dix was waiting outside the City Clerk’s office when the vote totals arrived.
“The vote will help the city move forward and ensure it is fully funded for its fire department, our infrastructure, and maintaining our schools, which is why this was so important to us,” she said. “Our campaign included sending out mailings, setting out 300 signs, and using social media. I think it was very effective as we explained in videos what a debt exclusion is, and we used Facebook, Instagram, What’s App and other social media to get out our message.”
Michitson, who participated in the campaign, said the debt exclusion will free up tax money to help address many challenges that are ahead.
“We’ll have more funding to provide for basic public safety, education, roads, and other new school facilities that are needed,” he said. “I felt it was a fairly close race and as I went door-to-door, week after week, I met a lot of people who were in favor of a debt exclusion, but I also met many people who liked the concept but because of economic times and their financial situation don’t have the funds to support it.”
“I want to thank the voters for considering the debt exclusion and for voting for it,” he said.
Looking ahead, Michitson said voters could be facing another debt exclusion ballot question as early as next January in order to fund a new $404 million Whittier Tech.
