HAVERHILL — The City Council will be seeking the opinion of voters as to whether the city should have ward representation for both the Council and School Committee.
However, the Council is being cautious in its approach knowing Haverhill is one of the last cities without ward representation in the region.
At Tuesday night's meeting, the Council voted 8-1 to include two ballot questions on the November election ballot as non-binding, meaning the results of the vote would simply serve as advisory to the council.
One question will ask voters for their opinion on increasing the size of the School Committee from its current six members plus the mayor as chairman, to nine members, with five elected by district and three at-large, plus the mayor as chairman. The question would also changing the terms of office from the current four years to two years.
The other ballot question will ask voters for their opinion on increasing the size of the City Council from its current nine members to 11 members, with four elected at-large and seven by district. Councilors would continue serving two-year terms.
Councilor John Michitson said citizens will be infuriated if they don't have a chance to vote on a charter change. However, he indicated that out of concern for a potential lawsuit, the council could end up filing a home rule petition with the state Legislature regardless of what voters decide.
"I'm concerned about one scenario where people vote it down then the City Council forces the change because of a lawsuit," Michitson said. "It should be made very clear to them (voters) that we may make the change anyway depending on circumstances."
If the city ultimately decides to move from the current at-large representation to a mix of at-large and district representation, the earliest those positions could appear on a city ballot is 2023, city officials said.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who asked the Council to include the two questions on the November ballot, said he wants every neighborhood in the city to have representation on both the City Council and School Committee.
"We need to act before we get sued," the mayor said in reference to a letter he received in July from a group of civil rights lawyers working on behalf of the city's minority residents.
The Boston-based group Lawyers for Civil Rights is threatening to bring a voting rights lawsuit against the city if it doesn't voluntarily change its decades-old, at-large electoral system to a mixed system of ward and at-large representation.
The issue was raised with the City Council last year, but progress stalled due to the pandemic.
In that letter to the mayor, Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said that on behalf of minority voters led by the Latino Coalition of Haverhill, electoral change is necessary to ensure the city’s compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act.
Haverhill is one of just a few in Massachusetts yet to adopt a system of electing city councilors from wards. Lawrence and Methuen both use wards or districts, as do Gloucester, Amesbury, Newburyport and Salem.
Former Mayor James Rurak addressed the Council saying the city's population now includes 23.2 percent Latino and a total of 30 percent people of color who are primarily concentrated in the center of the city.
"No doubt you all represent the whole city, but the contact between the individuals who are living in the community and the councilors who would be responsible and accountable to them directly would increase," Rurak said. "This is simply good government. This is including new people so we don't become a divided city later on."
City Solicitor William Cox responded to a question from Councilor Tim Jordan as to what would happen if ballot questions failed.
Cox said Lowell and Worcester failed in their votes but under the threat of litigation submitted home rule petitions to change their charters and allow for district and ward representation, while Everett, which Cox said is the most recent community to submit a home rule petition, did so without putting the question to voters.
Cox said it is a question the City Council will have to decide upon at some point.
Council President Melinda Barrett called the ballot questions an "educational vote" for the community, whether they fail or pass.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua, who voted against placing the questions on the November ballot, said the answer to better representation is term limits and indicated he is willing to discuss his idea with the civil rights lawyers who are threatening to sue the city.
"It's the only way you can guarantee new people will be elected to the Council and School Committee," he said.