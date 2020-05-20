HAVERHILL — The COVID-19 pandemic has put many things on hold — and the possibility of ward and at-large representation on both the City Council and School Committee are the latest casualties.
At this week's City Council meeting, City Solicitor William Cox was prepared to ask councilors' permission to submit a home rule petition to the state Legislature, seeking approval for Haverhill to have a special citywide vote in November.
That vote would allow residents to decide whether to give up Haverhill's traditional method of electing all city councilors and School Committee members at large, and instead elect ward members to the two local governing bodies.
Councilors unanimously decided, however, that due to the coronavirus crisis, now is not the time to put the request on the fall ballot.
"I have no objection to future changes to government, but we are in the middle of a pandemic," Councilor Thomas Sullivan said. "To rush something through to November is not a good idea and near impossible."
In addition to putting off any ballot measures related to ward representation, councilors also decided to delay asking residents to vote on the creation of a charter commission to study Haverhill's government for possible changes such as the addition of term limits.
Councilor Bill Macek suggested delaying such a question until at least November 2021 to conserve costs and educate residents on the issues involved in the vote.
Mayor James Fiorentini opposed putting off the issues to next year. He pressed councilors to delay any talk of ballot questions only until July, keeping open the possibility of the ballot measures going before voters this year.
Macek said his conversations with City Clerk Linda Koutoulas show holding a special election in November would cost an estimated $45,000, including money necessary to print separate municipal ballots and hire additional poll workers. If voters faced the questions in 2021, however, the city would save money because the ballot questions would be printed on the same ballots to be used in that year's city election. There is no city election this year.
Macek also said waiting to 2021 would allow for public input on the issues. Due to COVID-19, government meetings such as this week's council session have been held remotely without public participation.
Fiorentini, however, said residents already had their say — during two pre-pandemic sessions last winter, including one sponsored by Greater Haverhill Indivisible and the Latino Coalition of Haverhill in January. At one of those meetings, the discussion of School Committee ward representation started to gain traction.
The city currently has six School Committee members elected at large, with one additional member — the mayor who is committee chairman. Haverhill has nine city councilors, all elected at large.
The mayor said that by not putting ward representation on November's ballot, councilors would be breaking a promise made to the Latino community.
"What is the purpose of having public hearings if, at the end of the public hearings, we're going to decide to do our own thing?" Fiorentini said. "Tonight, there's a difference: The public is excluded ... the Latino community is not here. If you're going to go against the motion, all I ask is that we have another meeting, you invite the Latino community and you explain to them, looking them in the eye over TV, why we can't do this."
Haverhill is one of just a few cities in Massachusetts yet to adopt a system of electing city councilors from wards. Lawrence and Methuen both use wards or districts, as do Gloucester, Amesbury, Newburyport and Salem. Haverhill is broken up into seven voting wards, and those who support shifting to a ward-based system say it could benefit voting sectors such as Ward 1 — the racially diverse Mount Washington area.
Councilor Michael McGonagle took offense to the mayor's comments and said councilors must act on behalf of all city residents — not just those in the Latino community.
"The council said that whatever the people want, we will embrace," McGonagle said. "The mayor is the individual who is pushing this. With all due respect to every nationality in this city, this isn't only about Latinos: This is about every citizen in the city. I don't intend to be railroaded or made to be feel bad that we were going to do something that we didn't."
Council President Melinda Barrett backed McGonagle. Barrett said the issue is about educating voters about what the city would gain by adopting ward representation.
"Activists know what this issue is about, but regular people don't know what this is about," Barrett said of ward and at-large councilors. "To have this vote succeed, you have to go door-to-door and there's the inability to do that due to COVID. I don't want this to be rushed and fail. If we rush this through without the chance to educate the larger public, it has the risk of losing."
Fiorentini clarified his comments to councilors at the conclusion of Tuesday's meeting, saying that he did not "intend" to call councilors liars, but instead "said (they) were changing your mind."