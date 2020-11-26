HAVERHILL — The staff at Whittier Middle School didn't let the coronavirus crisis get in the way of the school's second annual Thanksgiving Day Feast.
While social distancing guidelines and other health concerns related to COVID-19 kept the school from serving its traditional family-style meal for students, Principal Tim Betty and Assistant Principal Cathy Koch made sure to don their masks and roll up their sleeves so families still received a warm meal of turkey and all the fixings.
On Tuesday, 477 meals were distributed at the school in a drive-thru delivery service, with meals all made and individually packaged by Market Basket, Betty said. All meals included either turkey or chicken with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a vegetable. Thanks to donations from the Covanta company, Ocasio's True Martial Arts, the school PTO and community members and families, 560 meals were delivered.
"The staff at JGW really comes together to help our students and families. I’m very proud to be a part of something so special and to work with such an amazing group of people," said Betty, offering special praise to the 25 staff members who donned masks and gloves and lent their their time to distribute dinners.
The event was originally intended for families most in need, Betty said, but based on donations, all families were invited to take part in the holiday celebration.