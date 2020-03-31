HAVERHILL — A water main break on Broadway (Route 97) between Carleton and Monument streets has forced the temporary closure of the westbound lane. About six water customers in that area were affected, including AutoFair Ford.
Traffic is being rerouted via North Broadway.
The break, which is unusually deep in the ground, was reported Tuesday about 8 a.m. according to Bob Ward, deputy Public Works director.
He said city workers spent much of the day digging down to reach the 8-inch cast iron main, which is located about 10 to 12 feet below the road's surface.
"It was was too deep for our crews to work on safely, so we called in an outside contractor who has much bigger equipment," Ward said about N. Granese & Sons Inc., which has been conducting water and sewer line work on Kenoza Avenue and Lawrence Street.
Ward said the repairs to a four-foot section of cast iron pipe that split are expected to be completed by 1 or 2 a.m. Wednesday, followed by back-filling and compaction, then repaving on Friday.