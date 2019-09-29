HAVERHILL — City councilors sometimes makes decisions involving millions of dollars or huge developments that change the landscape of the community.
An issue involving a stop sign can seem unimportant by comparison — except when not addressing it could leave motorists at risk of getting injured, or worse.
Just ask City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien.
She said she has seen several near crashes at an intersection near her home in the Highlands neighborhood. That intersection at Park and Webster streets needs a four-way stop arrangement to prevent serious crashes, she said.
"I've seen numerous near misses," Daly O'Brien said. "Traffic has increased on Main Street (at the edge of the Highlands neighborhood), as has the number of trucks.''
The intersection of Park and Webster streets is in the packed inner-city Highlands, a neighborhood which has much traffic and many pedestrians. The neighborhood is just north of City Hall and the public library.
The city has already set up-four way stops at other intersections in the neighborhood, including at Webster and Arlington streets and at Highland and Arlington streets.
Daly O'Brien said she has seen close calls at the intersection of Park and Webster streets, and almost became the victim of a crash there herself.
Council Michael McGongagle supported sending the request to the Traffic and Safety Committee for review.
"We'll definitely advocate for this at Traffic and Safety for some resources, to put some speed traps up to monitor what's going on," McGonagle said. "A few tickets placed here and there goes a long way at times.''
A traffic light that Daly O'Brien deemed "useless" exacerbates traffic problems in the area, she said.
"It's a useless, useless light at Webster (Street) onto 110 Kenoza (Avenue)," she said. "I've tried twice in my time on the council to get it removed because it was put there by the state before I was on the council.... There's no need of it.
"Why can't we put that light where it's really needed, instead of wasting it where it is?'' she said. "Let's ask the experts one more time."
Although Council President John Michitson noted that traffic along "Kenoza Avenue to Webster to Summer Streets is a real drag way," the comments a 35-year resident of the area drove home the need for a review to change the intersection at Parker and Webster Streets to a four-way stop sign.