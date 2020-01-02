HAVERHILL — Not all students at Northern Essex Community College have refrigerators stuffed with food or drawers jammed full of clothing.
So to help alleviate two forms of insecurity among many of its students, the college recently established food and clothing closets at its Haverhill and Lawrence campuses.
"We have all needed a little help at one time or another,” said Janel D’Agata-Lynch, coordinator of the civic engagement, service learning, and community resources program, which oversees the closets.
The Haverhill campus has a food closet, similar to a food pantry, stocked with canned goods such as tomatoes, beans, tuna and soups, boxes of pasta, bags of dried quinoa and beans, and jars of peanut butter. There's also a clothes closet where students can find jeans in various sizes, as well as T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and packages of new socks and underwear.
The Lawrence campus has a single closet stocked with the same types of food and clothing. Some toiletries are also available at both locations, D’Agata-Lynch said. And just outside the doors of the closets on both campuses are large freezers holding frozen meals, as well as frozen loaves of bread and bagels.
"There is no shame in needing support,” she said. “While this isn’t meant to suffice a student’s total needs, it provides us the opportunity to let the students know what other resources are available to them in the community."
Since opening the closets this past fall, the college has seen a steady increase in their use.
Food insecurity is a common challenge for college students in Massachusetts and across the country, officials said.
"Many students tell us how the food will help get them through the week, until they get paid again, while others tell us they are thankful for clothing such as winter jackets, which they say help to keep them warm while waiting for the shuttle between campuses," she said. "Students have told us they are thankful that the college cares for their well-being and understands they struggle with food and clothing needs."
The closets are located on the second floor of the Behrakis Student Center in Haverhill and in Room 020 in the basement of the Dimitry Building in Lawrence.
D’Agata-Lynch and NECC alumna Elizabeth Mura, who is an AmeriCorps Vista member working at Northern Essex until July, coordinate the closets with the help of volunteers.
The expanded food security options and clothing were made possible by partnerships with Bread & Roses of Lawrence, Fantini Bakery in Haverhill, and Bagel Boy of Lawrence.
Used clothes are supplied by Ruth’s House in Haverhill and Debbie’s Treasure Chest in Lawrence, while hangers are donated by EZ-Way Cleaners of Haverhill.
D'Agata-Lynch and Mura are seeking volunteers to assist in stocking and staffing the closets.
Anyone who would like to make donations can contact Bread & Roses, Debbie’s Treasure Chest, and Ruth’s House.
D’Agata-Lynch encourages any student interested in learning more about the food and clothes closets to email her at communityresources@necc.mass.edu.
The closets build on other food security initiatives already in place at NECC, including the Farmer’s Market supported by the Greater Boston Food Bank and the pop-up peanut butter and jelly stations that are available across the campuses.
For more information about NECC's food support programs, visit online at necc.mass.edu/current-students/food-support/.