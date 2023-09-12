HAVERHILL — Hundreds of students and staff at Haverhill High School stood silently while Deyanarah Gutierrez, president of the Class of 2023, read her poem titled "The Love That Held Us Together 22 Years," a reflection on Sept. 11, 2001.
Gutierrez, 18, was guest speaker during Monday's 9/11 remembrance ceremony hosted by the school's Marine JROTC program and held in front of the Twin Towers memorial fountain in front of the high school.
"In times of need we come together to help one another because when one of us is suffering, we're all suffering. Twenty two years ago we were forced to endure such sadness and animosity but 22 years later we have grown as a country, as people, as individuals. Despite the tragedy that was brought upon our country that stopped the spinning of the earth, the ticking of the clock, and the rivers of faith from flowing, we still take moments such as these to honor and remember those whom we shouldn’t have lost," she read.
"We cannot change the past, but we can control what we do now. We commemorate those who lost their lives but will forever live in our hearts, and honor those who gave their life to help others in their time of need."
Gutierrez, who is currently attending Northern Essex Community College under its Promise Scholarship Program, served as executive officer and president of the Class of 2023 and participated in the early college program.
"I love writing and could not wait to return to the high school with my poem, which I polished since presenting it last year during my senior year," she said following the ceremony.
In his opening remarks, Senior Marine Instructor 1st Sgt. David Grinstead Sr. said Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of 2,977 people when two passenger jets crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, and other lives lost when another passenger jet crashed into the Pentagon and another crashed in a Pennsylvania field.
"While an unforgettable moment for millions of people, as the years pass, the population of those too young to remember that faithful clear Tuesday morning grows," he said. "Therefore, similarly to other historic events, it becomes increasingly important to remember the circumstances of that day to preserve the memory of its thousands of victims and heroes."
He also asked the crowd to remember that in 20 years of war there have been 7,064 military members killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"Let us also remember the 11 Marines, the soldier and the Navy Corpsman that were lost in the evacuation of Afghanistan just over two years ago on Aug. 26, 2021," he said. "One of them, United States Marine Sgt. (Johanny) Rosario from Lawrence, Massachusetts. Let us never forget the fallen and their families and the ones that have given their life for this great country."
JROTC Cadet Sgt. Sahelis Ramirez Rosario, a junior, sang our national anthem. Off to one side a four member JROTC color guard stood at attention in their Marine dress uniforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.