It was an unusual Easter celebration — but this is an unusual year.
Sacred Hearts School in Haverhill hasn't let the pandemic interfere with classroom education, so the school wasn't about to let COVID-19 spoil Easter.
Sacred Hearts recently marked the 100th day of the school year with all learning done in classrooms — none of the hybrid mix of classroom and remote learning that has become the method in other schools.
When it came time for an Easter celebration, Sacred Hearts found another way around the pandemic. The school held an Easter Bunny Parade just like it did last year at the start of the health crisis.
Students from the seventh- and eighth-grade leadership teams waved their homemade signs while wishing Happy Easter to Sacred Hearts families as they drove through the Sacred Hearts Church parking lot. Also there to greet families were school staff members, including first-year Principal Sue Downer, Early Childhood Director Chrissie Pettis and the Rev. John Delaney, pastor of the church — and of course the Easter Bunny.