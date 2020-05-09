HAVERHILL — Nearly two months into the public schools closure due to COVID-19, Silver Hill Elementary and Haverhill High School were the latest to celebrate students and maintain a socially distant connection with a vehicle parade.
Silver Hill Principal Mary Ellen Lucas and Assistant Principal Brendon Parker joined staff in the parking lot of the Washington Street school on Friday, while students in kindergarten through fifth grade and their families drove by and waved and cheered from a distance.
"This is a true family community and a way to keep the connections alive among all," Lucas said.
"It also reassures the Jaguar families,'' she said, referring to the school mascot,'' that we care and lets them have some fun during this challenging time for all. We are in this together and together we can and will make a difference.”
One of the organizers, physical education teacher Kevin Murphy, said the event was dubbed a "reverse parade" since it was confined to the school parking lot. Traditional school-related vehicle parades have traveled throughout the city, visiting neighborhoods surrounding schools and other key points in Haverhill.
The Silver Hill parade was largely made possible by the school's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports staff, Murphy said, adding that the group showed up with signs, balloons and streamers to make sure the event was festive. Participants even took photos to share with art teacher Sheila Jameson, who could not attend the parade in person.
Over on Monument Street, Haverhill High School's Multiple Support Program celebrated its senior special needs students with a parade Friday morning, teacher Amanda Borowski said.
Borowski was joined for the event by colleagues Tyler George, Amy Labb and Jan Scanlan, along with several support staff members.
All students in the program, which focus on providing physical therapy, occupational and mobility, speech and vision therapies, received a drive-by visit at their homes, according to Borowski.