HAVERHILL — West Nile Virus has been detected in Haverhill and city officials are asking the public to take precautionary measures such as using repellants to reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne illnesses.
According to the mayor’s office, the city received notice on Thursday evening from the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control & Wetlands Management District that on Tuesday, July 25, a positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool of Cx. pipiens (the common house mosquito) was collected in a trap at 500 Primrose St.
In response, the mosquito control service will be setting supplemental traps to collect more mosquitos for additional mosquito pools testing and will be providing additional larvicide treatments of stagnant water sites and containers around the location where the positive pool was found.
“We are now in mosquito season and the proper use of repellants and other precautionary measures should be followed to reduce risk of mosquito-borne illnesses until the first heavy frost,” Mayor James Fiorentini said.
Tips to avoid mosquito bites include wearing protective clothing; using insect spray; staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn); avoiding the use of perfumes; keeping property dry and free from standing water, and keeping windows closed.
According to public health officials, West Nile virus (WNV) is a mosquito-carried virus that can cause illness ranging from a mild fever to more serious disease like encephalitis or meningitis. It was first identified in the United States in 1999. The virus is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.
More information and resources are available at nemassmosquito.org as well as mass.gov/mosquito-borne-diseases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.