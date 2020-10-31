ANDOVER
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Precincts 1 and 3 vote at the Cormier Youth Center at 40 Whittier Court.
Precincts 4, 5 and 6 vote at the Wood Hill Middle School at 11 Cross St.
Precincts 2, 7, including sub-precinct 7A, 8 and 9, vote at the Andover High School Richard J. Collins Field House at 80 Shawsheen Road.
Wearing masks and bringing your own black or blue pen strongly recommended. Masks and pens will also be available.
The town will monitor the number of voters who are allowed inside each polling place at once, so people may have to wait outside.
GROVELAND
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Hall, 183 Main St.
Precinct 1 (parking lot entrance) and Precinct 2 (Veto room, Main Street entrance)
Social distancing is requested and marked within the building. Voters are requested to wear masks when entering the building. Mask will be provided to anyone who does not have one.
Per the State Election Division, voters cannot be required to wear a mask, but if they choose not to, the town's room restriction rules will take effect: voters will enter alone and the room will be fully sanitized once they exit.
HAVERHILL
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WARD 1
Precinct 1 Consentino School
Precinct 2 Citizens Center
Precinct 3 Haverhill High School – gymnasium
WARD 2
Precincts 1 and 2, Hunking School
Precinct 3 Moody School
WARD 3
Precinct 1 Citizens Center
Precinct 2 Public Library
Precinct 3 Universalist Unitarian Church
WARD 4
Precinct 1 Nettle School
Precinct 2 Northern Essex Community College
Precinct 3 Kennedy Circle Elderly Housing
WARD 5
Precinct 1 Julian Steele Elderly Housing
Precinct 2 First Presbyterian Church
Precinct 3 West Congregational Church
WARD 6
Precinct 1 Haverhill High School
Precinct 2 John Greenleaf Whittier School
Precinct 3 Pentucket Lake School – music room
WARD 7
Precinct 1 and 3, Bradford Elementary School
Precinct 2 Hunking School
City officials request that people wear masks. No clothing, pins, hats or face masks with candidate names allowed. Bring your own black or blue pen if you want; disinfected pens will be provided.
LAWRENCE
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
DISTRICT A
A1: Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.
A2: Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.
A3: Rollins School, 451 Howard St.
A4: Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.
DISTRICT B
B1: North Common Educational Complex, 58 Lawrence St.
B2: North Common Educational Complex, 58 Lawrence St.
B3: North Common Educational Complex, 58 Lawrence St.
B4: Valebrook Apartments, Union & Summer St.
DISTRICT C
C1: Family Day Charter School, 404 Haverhill St.
C2: Bruce School, 135 Butler St.
C3: Brien Building, 355 Park St.
C4: Arlington School, 150 Arlington St.
DISTRICT D
D1: Bruce School, 135 Butler St.
D2: Guilmette School, 80 Bodwell St.
D3: Northern Essex Comm. College Dimitry Bldg, 45 Franklin St.
D4: Northern Essex Comm. College Dimitry Bldg, 45 Franklin St.
DISTRICT E
E1: Housing Authority Office/Beacon Boys Club, 71 Duckett Ave.
E2: Frost School, 33 Hamlet St.
E3: Frost School, 33 Hamlet St.
E4: Wetherbee School, 75 Newton St.
DISTRICT F
F1: South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
F2: South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
F3: South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
F4: South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
METHUEN
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Precincts 1, 2, 6 and 10: Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St.
Precincts 3, 7, 9 and 12: Tenney Grammar School, 75 Pleasant St.
Precincts 4 and 5: Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell St. (Changed from Park Gardens Apartments)
Precincts 8 and 11: Marsh Grammar School, 309 Pelham St.
NORTH ANDOVER
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St.
Masks are required to vote in person.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ATKINSON
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Atkinson Academy, 17 Academy Ave.
Masks are required
DANVILLE
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Community Center, 169 Main St.
Masks are encouraged; there is a separate area for non-masked voters.
DERRY
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pinkerton Academy, 5 Pinkerton St.
Masks will be required for those voting inside at Hackler gymnasium as per Pinkerton's guidelines. Those wishing to vote without wearing a mask will have an exterior tent area available.
HAMPSTEAD
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.
Officials are asking voters to wear masks to enter the building.
LONDONDERRY
6 a.m. to 8 p.m
Londonderry High School gymnasium, Mammoth Road.
There will be specific traffic flow patterns in place for voters entering the gymnasium area.
PLAISTOW
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Public Works Garage, 144 Main St.
SALEM
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ward 1: Fisk School, 14 Main St.
Ward 2: Soule School, 173 S. Policy St.
Ward 3: Barron School, 55 Butler St.
Ward 4: Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweet Way
Ward 6: North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
SANDOWN
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Upper Town Hall, 320 Main St.
Masks are required inside and there will be a tent set upside for people who don't want to wear masks.
WINDHAM
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.