HAVERHILL — Blinded war veteran Gerard Boucher of Haverhill wants to remind drivers about those who are blind and visually impaired, and to recognize the importance of White Cane Safety Day as a reminder to be observant of pedestrians who are using white canes or guide dogs when they are out for a walk.
By joint resolution approved on Oct. 6, 1964, the Congress designated Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day to recognize the contributions of Americans who are blind or have low vision.
White canes and guide dogs allow the blind and those with low vision to have greater mobility and safety; to travel to their places of work, schools, and home and around the community unassisted.
The Massachusetts White Cane Law requires that drivers should always come to a complete stop when a blind pedestrian is attempting to cross a street; remaining stopped until the person has safely crossed.
Drivers should not honk or attempt to wave the person on and should never pass another vehicle that is stopped.