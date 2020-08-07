HAVERHILL — Like so many places, the birthplace of John Greenleaf Whittier is dormant during the COVID-19 crisis.
There are no walking tours of the centuries-old building, where such events were long hosted by Whittier impersonator and museum curator Gus Reusch.
There are no virtual online tours available — caretakers of the property never embraced that technology.
But all that is about to change as the birthplace of the famous poet steps into the 21st century, embracing modern ways people can see and learn about the site without ever stepping foot there.
Caretakers of the birthplace have hired Kaleigh Paré as executive director of the property. Her mission is to make Whittier's Birthplace accessible electronically during the coronovirus crisis through a website that includes virtual tours.
She is also in discussions with trustees of the property to offer new outdoor activities starting this fall such as artist events, nature walks and, in the winter, possibly hiking and snowshoeing programs.
"I'd like to link up as many of Whittier's poems to this landscape as I can for the programming," Paré said, referring to one of Whittier's most enduring works, "Snow Bound."
Those virtual and other changes will be designed to keep the community in touch with the birthplace during and after the health crisis.
Paré, a Haverhill native and former trustee of the birthplace, took over as executive director this week and is responsible for guiding the homestead and museum through the challenges and opportunities of the coming years, said Arthur Veasey, president of the Whittier Birthplace Board of Trustees.
The historic land and buildings at 305 Whittier Road are a fixture among the city’s cultural treasures. They were deeded to the trustees by James H. Carleton in 1892 to preserve the landscape and buildings as they were when occupied by a young Whittier. Later in life, he was renowned as a fireside poet and advocate of the abolition of slavery in the United States.
Whittier lived from 1807 to 1892.
Paré is an experienced museum professional specializing in historic sites, and was previously an educator at Haverhill's Buttonwoods Museum and the Ipswich Museum. She most recently was director of the Patton Homestead in Hamilton, where she continues to work part time.
"Making strategic hires like this is essential in supporting our core strategy to become a premier museum in Essex County," Veasey said. "During these challenging times, we remain focused on our mission to perpetuate the reputation, visibility, and popularity of our museum and grounds as a destination for visitors and as a welcoming venue for special events."
Paré graduated from Haverhill High School in 2006 and went on to study anthropology and graduate from Bates College. She received a master of liberal arts degree specializing in museum studies from Harvard University.
"I love history and I always have," she said.
Veasey noted that following the retirement of Reusch, long-time curator of the museum who for years led tours of the birthplace, often impersonating Whittier, the trustees decided to try something new.
"With the retirement of Gus, it left a big void as he was very special in his knowledge of the birthplace," Veasey said. "We've never had an executive director before, and bringing Kaleigh on board is a huge step in the next chapter of the birthplace. The most successful museums tend to have an executive director."
Reusch's son Mark Reusch, a freelance illustrator and art instructor, is caretaker of the birthplace and lives there, Veasey said.
In a typical year, the birthplace is visited by people from around the world, but with the building closed to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis, the homestead saw more visitors walking the Freeman Trail that loops the homestead this year than in past years, Paré said.
The trail has 13 numbered locations, each a landmark cited in Whittier’s poetry or his many biographies. The trail is named for Donald C. Freeman, who lived from 1901 to 2001 and was a trustee of the birthplace. He was a Haverhill public school teacher, principal and superintendent.
Paré is nearly finished designing a new website that will include videos of the birthplace and a variety of information about the site.
"We're working on creating other activities for this fall, including some virtual learning that may be used within schools and for families, and part of that will be some virtual tours," Paré said. "We've already created a short video tour of the Freeman Trail that includes paintings of the different seasons by Mark Reusch."
She also hopes to incorporate the Freeman Trail into Essex National Heritage Area Trails and Sails events in September.
A brochure explaining sites along the Freeman Trail is available at the entrance to the homestead and at johngreenleafwhittier.com/visit.htm.
For a virtual tour of the Freeman Memorial Trail, visit youtu.be/DmRdCL1RpG4.