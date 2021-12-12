HAVERHILL — For students at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, creating a float for Haverhill’s 57th annual VFW Santa Parade was a group effort spanning many of the school’s vocational programs.
Students in the Community Arts Workshop, a new Whittier course, led the project from conception to completion. Emphasis was placed on problem-solving skills, craftsmanship and teamwork. Students involved in the project were recently recognized by the superintendent for creating the float.
“We decided to make our float look like Santa’s Workshop, and have the elves working in a few of the different shops we have at Whittier,” said Jonathan Boles, a Visual Art Teacher. “Each elf was hand-made by our Community Arts students. The elves were designed according to each student’s individual shop, and represent each student’s creative and aesthetic choices.”
Students from a number of Whittier classes – Carpentry, Electronics/Robotics, Electrical, HVAC, Design and Visual Communications, Metal Fabrication, and Auto Body – collaborated with Workshop students to bring the float concept to life.
Carpentry students built most of the float’s shop area, using house framing techniques they have learned in class. Metal Fabrication students created pieces including a star, anvil and snowman. Students in other pathways contributed ideas and feedback.
During planning and construction, students received first-hand experience in the client-contractor relationship, school officials said.
Whittier Tech cheerleaders accompanied the float along the route of the parade, which was held on Sunday, Nov. 21.
“The Haverhill community was excited to have the Santa Parade return this year, and was very impressed with Whittier students’ skill at creating such a wonderful float,” Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said. “Congratulations to the students and teachers who contributed to this project.”
Whittier Tech also recognized Library Media Specialist Richard Porcelli, who has served as sound producer and driver for the school’s parade floats for 24 years.