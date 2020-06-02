HAVERHILL — Anticipating deep cuts to money from the state and as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Whittier Regional High School said it is reducing its staff by 28 people, including 13 teachers.
"This public health crisis has been incredibly costly to our communities, state and country, and as a result, we must make difficult decisions that will, above all, allow our district to continue to provide the education and support our students need," Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said Monday. "Today, we notified 13 faculty members and 15 aides and tutors that we cannot retain their positions."
Lynch said the positions have been eliminated and that Whittier will re-evaluate the situation when the school receives the allotment of state money it receives annually.
"Both professional status and non-professional status teachers are being affected and at this time it won’t affect class sizes," she said.
Lynch said the decision to reduce the number of staff was made after significant discussion, and that "we are greatly saddened to share this news."
"I extend my sincere gratitude to each and every one of these educators," Lynch said. "Never before have we been faced with such a challenging, unforeseen situation, and we appreciate everything that they have done for Whittier Tech and our students not only over the last few months as we've navigated remote learning and this pandemic, but throughout their time at Whittier."
Lynch said she will would provide updates to all people involved as soon as more information is made available.
"It is our hope that our situation may improve depending on the state funding allocated to our district later this summer," she said. "Until then, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the district."