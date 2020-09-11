HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional High School has decided to move all of its fall sports to February because of the coronavirus.
This week's decision by the Whittier School Committee affects about 400 student athletes who will have to wait until early next year to play their sports.
Like other high schools across the state, Whittier had already postponed football to February. That happened several weeks ago, when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association moved all high school football to a "floating season'' called Fall 2, which will start in February. The MIAA left it up to school districts whether their other high school fall sports would start in September in a season called Fall 1, or be postponed.
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Athletic Director Kevin Bradley said the decision to postpone their school's fall sports season comes after they received guidance from the MIAA and state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Whittier teams compete in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Schools that are members of that conference have developed a plan to shift from the traditional fall sports season to a season starting in February, Whittier officials said.
Bradley said the problem with starting sports other than football in the fall, the season called Fall 1, is that if Whittier had to suddenly shut down due to COVID-19, it could be difficult to then shift to a Fall 2 season starting in February without special permission from the state.
"There's no guarantee you would even be able to play in the Fall 2 season" if Whittier had already begun the Fall 1 season and then had to halt it, he said. "A lot of other schools in our conference are still in discussions over which season to play, although a good number of them are moving to Fall 2.''
Haverhill High School, which is a member of the Merrimack Valley Conference, plans to begin its fall sports season Sept. 18, which is later than usual. The school's football season has been postponed to February as is the case with all Massachusetts high schools.
For districts pursuing a traditional fall sports season minus football, the MIAA has outlined specific regulations amid COVID-19. Sports deemed a low or moderate risk can begin their fall seasons while following MIAA guidance.
"After significant consideration and a careful weighing of our options, we felt postponing the season would be the best decision for our student athletes, coaches and the broader Whittier Tech community," Bradley said. "We know this will deeply disappoint many of our student athletes, and we are right there with them. We miss sports games and practices, teammates, training and the entire sports experience, but we look forward to seeing everyone a little later this year."
"We will continue to provide updates on sports as soon as we have more information to give, but we are committed to the health and well being of all students, staff and members of the Whittier Tech community first and foremost," Lynch said. "That will continue to be our main priority.
"This was a difficult decision,'' she said, "and we appreciate our students, families, coaches, faculty and staff for cooperating and remaining patient during this difficult time.''
During the coming weeks, Whittier Regional will continue to plan for its winter, floating and spring sports seasons. Bradley — along with other district officials, members of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, and other local high school representatives — will review the options for providing students with the most rewarding sports seasons possible, Whittier officials said.
Those officials said the school will tentatively pursue the following sports schedule, contingent on COVID-19 concerns and the status of the virus in communities that send students to Whittier:
The winter season will run from Nov. 30 (usually the Monday after Thanksgiving) to Feb. 21 and includes basketball, wrestling and ice hockey.
The Fall 2 floating season runs from Feb. 22 to April 25 and includes football, soccer, cross country, volleyball and golf.
The spring season, which normally begins the third Monday in March and ends Memorial Day, will run from April 26 to July 3 and includes baseball, softball, track and field, and lacrosse.
"This is the first time sports will be going until July," Bradley said. "For volleyball, it was going to be moved to February anyway as (the school) needs the gymnasium for other purposes such as additional classroom space."
The Whittier sports schedule includes many changes, but for football in particular, it will be an unusual season in terms of the weather, Bradley said.
"We'll be starting off in the cold and getting warmer, instead of the other way around," he said.
Whittier is located in Haverhill and has students from 11 member communities.
Whittier officials said they will continue to update the school community as more information is available about the sports seasons. The latest updates are available at whittiertech.org.