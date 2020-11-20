HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional High will transition temporarily to remote learning after officials there received notification this week of a sixth positive case of COVID-19 in the school community.
Officials said in an abundance of caution, Whittier will transition to remote learning on Monday and return to its hybrid learning schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The hybrid schedule is a mix of students learning in classrooms certain days and remotely online from home other days.
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said officials were notified of six people at the school who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, at a rate of approximately one new case per day.
She said those who tested positive are quarantining at home and the school is working with the state Department of Public Health and local health officials to identify all people who had close contact with the infected people.
Whittier is not experiencing any spread of the virus within the school community at this time, Lynch said. In all six cases discovered this week, Whittier community members got infected after coming into close contact with infected people outside the school, she said.
Whittier students and their families were contacted Friday and the students were given with their remote learning schedules, Lynch said.
