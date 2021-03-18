HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional High's recovery from the pandemic has begun.
This week, Whittier began a process aimed at returning students to school full time as schools around the state work toward the same goal.
Whittier began the process Monday and will continue returning students to in-person learning in phases over the next several weeks, school officials said. That will culminate in a full return to in-person learning on April 26, officials said.
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the school's transition plan follows guidance from state education officials, who say schools should design plans for a return to full in-person learning before the end of this academic year.
While the state is requiring a full return to classroom learning for elementary and middle school students starting in April, districts statewide are already working on the transition for all grade levels, including high school, Lynch said. Whittier joins that effort.
"We feel strongly that with the protocols we have in place, coupled with reduced numbers of active cases of COVID-19 in the community and ongoing vaccination efforts, it is safe for us to return to fully in-person learning," Lynch said. "This has always been our ultimate goal, and we look forward to welcoming students back to a more normal schedule. We're confident this is the best decision for the academic and vocational growth of our students as well as their social emotional well-being."
School officials said students and their parents have been notified about the new schedule. Officials said the transition will happen as follows:
Starting this week, sophomores and juniors began attending school in person on Mondays only. All other days of the week they follow their hybrid schedule — a mix of learning in school some days and learning remotely from home other days. This format will continue until April 26.
During the next several weeks, students in all grades will return to in-person learning in phases until April 26, when all students are back fully to in-person learning — attending either academic classes or vocational shops Monday through Friday.
Students have the option to continue with a fully remote learning schedule, but Whittier is encouraging them to participate in the in-person program so they get the most out of their education. Hands-on learning is a key part of technical education, Lynch said, as is gaining industry knowledge and skills needed for students to find jobs after graduation.
Students' desks will be placed 4 1/2 feet apart during the school's transition to full in-person learning, Lynch said, noting the required minimum distance between desks outlined by state officials is three feet.
She said while in school all students and staff will continue to be required to wear masks, and practice frequent hand washing and social distancing. They must also stay home if they feel sick, she said.
Whittier has closely monitored the case numbers of COVID-19 in its member communities since the pandemic began, and will continue to do so, Lynch said.
State education officials have repeatedly said that transmission rates of COVID-19 in schools across Massachusetts has remained low during this school year. At Whittier, no cases of the virus have been reported as the result of in-school transmission, Lynch said.
Whittier is located in Haverhill and has students from the city and 10 other member communities in the region.