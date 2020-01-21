HAVERHILL — Two Whittier Tech cheerleaders combined their love of the sport with their business and leadership savvy this past December when they offered a clinic for children aspiring to cheer one day.
Jelena Valentin, a junior, and Anne Jacques, a sophomore, held a cheerleading clinic on Dec. 8 in Whittier Tech's gymnasium.
Valentin and Jacques, members of the school's DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) club, organized the clinic to practice their project management skills and give back to the community.
DECA, a nonprofit student organization, works with high schools and colleges to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
The clinic also served as a fundraiser for Whittier Tech's varsity cheerleading team, and raised $490.
"Holding a clinic for younger students interested in cheerleading was a wonderful idea, and this was a great way for Jelena and Anne to practice their DECA skills, share their love of cheerleading, connect with the next generation of cheerleaders and raise money for their sports team," Superintendent Maureen Lynch said.
A group of 14 children in kindergarten through grade 5 attended the clinic, which was led by Whittier Tech's cheerleading team.
The children learned two cheers, a dance and basic stunts, then put on a show for parents and guardians to showcase their new skills.
Each child received a T-shirt printed by students in Whittier's Graphic Communications program, as well as a cheer bow.
Valentin and Jacques partnered with Marketing Teacher Amanda Crosby and Cheerleading Coach Stephanie Hatchell to plan the event.
"The participants had fun learning from our varsity cheerleaders and the team did a great job representing Whittier," Crosby said. "The two students also completed a written report and presentation to document the event."
While successful, the clinic was a challenge for both Valentin and Jacques.
"What I learned from doing this project is that it takes way more than it seems to do a fundraiser," Valentin said. "There are things that need to be approved, fees to be paid and you’ve got to figure out how to get the word out."
The students are planning to hold the clinic again this year, with hopes to expand the program to have the children who attend give a cheer performance at a Whittier football game during half time as well.
"As a team, I felt we accomplished a great fundraiser and the fact that it’s going to stay consistent is great," Jacques said.