HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is no longer accepting outside customers for its restaurant — The Poet's Inn, beauty salon or automotive repair program due to coronavirus concerns.
Additionally, students in the school's Allied Health Programs, as well as childcare students, will not be leaving on externships during the school day until further notice.
The school's Advisory Board Dinner planned for March 26 is canceled.
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch sent a letter to parents and staff Wednesday outlining how the school is responding to the threat of the coronavirus, noting her administration will review any and all activities on a case-by-case basis.
Lynch said it is important to know that as of Wednesday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Haverhill or at Whittier Tech.
"I recognize that there is a level of anxiety regarding the outbreak, but we are doing everything possible at Whittier Tech to ensure the safety of our students and staff," she said.
She said Whittier is collaborating with the Haverhill Public Health Department, the state Department of Public Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, all of which are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control to plan and advise Whittier in its response to the coronavirus.
"As always, children and adults should be reminded to take everyday precautionary steps to stay healthy," Lynch said.