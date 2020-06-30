HAVERHILL — Racism has no place at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, said Superintendent Maureen Lynch after an "offensive and hurtful" social media video called "Check Your Privilege" — produced by students — made the rounds on social media this week.
The segment, created and shared by students on the TikTok platform, was about race and the experiences of people of color, Lynch said in a statement.
The district first became aware of it Monday morning and reached out to parents and guardians of the students involved, she said.
"The video trivializes instances of racism and discrimination people of color face every day," the superintendent said. "We are disappointed that students felt such a video was appropriate, particularly at this time in our nation's history, when so many people are working tirelessly to examine and address the historic racism and injustice in our shared past."
TikTok is a user-generated video-sharing site where anyone can upload short videos of themselves lipsyncing, dancing or talking. Various hashtags offer popular trending content on a daily basis, allowing users to browse and interact with other users' content to increase their popularity and ranking on the site.
The #checkyourprivilege hashtag, which was used by students on the video in question, has been viewed 4.8 million times as of Tuesday morning.
Lynch did not go into the specifics about the video other than to say it caused "deep hurt" within the Wildcat community.
"We are even more saddened by the deep hurt this video has caused by isolating members of our community and attempting to minimize the discrimination and racism that is unfortunately alive and well today," Lynch said.
According to the superintendent, more than 65 staff members attended a professional development session about diversity and inclusion two weeks ago. Additional sessions are planned, Lynch said.
Students are invited to express their opinions through the school's Multicultural Club.
"I want to reaffirm to our community: Whittier Tech denounces all forms of racism, discrimination and hate," the superintendent said. "We value diversity and strive to cultivate a school environment that is welcoming, respectful and built on kindness and compassion."