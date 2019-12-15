HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech will use a $52,000 grant to create an Advanced Manufacturing Training Program for underemployed and unemployed area adults looking to begin or advance their career in advanced manufacturing.
The grant is part of the $2.5 million in Advanced Manufacturing Training Program grants recently awarded by the Baker-Polito administration to four consortiums. The money is targeted at ensuring students are well prepared for successful careers in the field and also training employees for an industry with a significant demand for more workers.
The grant funding will allow a total of 15 students to take part in the program at no cost to those individuals.
"This funding allows Whittier to directly serve members of our community who are interested in becoming part of a fast-paced, growing industry," said Tia Roy, director of community partnerships at Whittier. "The more people who can learn and be trained in our vocational areas, the better."
The 300-hour program will begin Jan. 13, 2012 and run through May 13. Classes will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whittier Tech, 115 Amesbury Line Road.
Students will participate in 20 hours of class time per week. They will earn Manufacturing Advancement Center Workforce Innovation Collaborative Level I and II Certifications and Occupational Safety and Health Administration Certification upon completion of the program.
"This is a life-changing opportunity for those who will take this course. A career in this field can provide someone with a steady, well-paying job in a growing and in-demand industry," Superintendent Maureen Lynch said.
Individuals interested in the program can contact Carolina Prinzivalli of the MASSHIRE Merrimack Valley Career Center at cprinzivalli@masshiremvcc.com to determine eligibility.
Applicants must have either a high school diploma or High School Equivalency, be underemployed or unemployed and legally eligible to work in the United States. A Criminal Offender Record Information check will also be required.