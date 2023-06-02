HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech’s Class of 2023 — 320 members strong — bid farewell to their school on Thursday evening during commencement exercises held on the school’s football field. It was hot, but the setting sun gave way to cooler temperatures and a light breeze the huge crowd of friends and family members seemed to appreciate.
The commencement speaker, state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, told the class that it excelled during four tumultuous years that included a global pandemic that “virtually put the world on pause” and forced the class into remote learning, followed by a national reckoning on racism and injustice, an economic roller coaster with inflation, and, finally, a mental health crisis. He told graduates that if they ever question their ability to tackle the next challenge, remember they’ve “persevered through unprecedented times.”
In her address, class President Tatum Colgate of Amesbury reminded her classmates of how precious their time was at Whittier, how fast the minutes ticked by and how she’d like to relive some of those moments.
“We never realized how much we would want another minute,” she said. “One more minute to learn something new. One more minute to fool around in shop. One more minute to laugh with our friends. One more minute to just enjoy being where we are right now.”
Victoria Dawkins of Haverhill, Health Assisting, was class Valedictorian and Lana Viola of Haverhill, CAD/Drafting, was Salutatorian.
Statistically, 2% of graduates plan to enter the military; 33% plan to go straight to work; 55% will be attending a 2- or 4-year college, 2% will be attending a trade/technical school and 6% will be embarking on a gap year. The list of colleges graduates plan to attend include Boston University, Northern Essex Community College, Wentworth Institute of Technology, UMass-Lowell, Boston College, Dartmouth, Amherst, St. Anselm’s, University of New England, Gordon College and many others.
