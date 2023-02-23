HAVERHILL — In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Whittier Tech plans to open an Athletic Hall of Fame this fall and is seeking nominations..
Inductees will be recognized at an induction dinner on Oct. 13 at the Haverhill County Club.
To be inducted into the Hall of Fame, student athletes, coaches, teams or contributors must be nominated by a member of the community.
Nomination papers, categories and eligibility details for each category are available online at whittiertech.org/student-services#athletics.
A 12-member board of directors will review the nominations and select the inductees.
For more information contact Athletic Director Kevin Bradley at bwilliams@whittiertech.org. A deadline for nomination papers will be released at a later date.
Bowl-a-Strike for Kids planned
HAVERHILL — Family Services of the Merrimack Valley will hold its 15th annual “Bowl-a-Strike for Kids” fundraiser Friday, March 10, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Academy Lanes in Bradford. The event raises money needed to match children with positive adult role models so they can succeed in school, form healthy relationships, and set positive goals for their future.
This year’s event is Disney themed, so participants are encouraged (but not required) to dress up as their favorite Disney or Pixar movie character. Prizes will be awarded for the team with most team spirit and individual with the best costume.
Participants must sign up in advance for a two-hour time slot, 4 to 6 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m., or 8 to 10 p.m.
Register online at fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/BowlaStrike or contact Rosey Gonzalez at RGonzalez@fsmv.org. Lanes are filling up. Each bowler is asked to raise $100 and teams can consist of four to six bowlers. Bowling is free for registered participants. Food and T-shirts provided. Raffle tickets for various prizes can be purchased at the event or in advance.
Annual awards luncheon planned
SALEM, N.H. — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem will hold its annual John P. Ganley — St. Patrick’s Day Memorial Award Luncheon Friday, March 17, at noon at the club, 3 Geremonty Drive.
The service award honors the memory of former Salem police Chief John Ganley and is presented to an individual who exhibits leadership and involvement in the town.
Tickets for the luncheon are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10. For reservations, contact Denise Dolloff at 603-898-7709, ext. 16, or ddolloff@salembgc.org.
Methuen High School students participate in Credit for Life Fair
METHUEN — More than 300 seniors attended an experiential financial literacy event at Methuen High School on Feb. 17, hosted by the Merrimack Valley Credit Union.
Credit for Life is a two-hour event held in the Klimas Memorial Field House. Prior to the fair, students selected a profession that best fit what they planned to do after graduation. They visited 15 different booths to build budgets that fit within the monthly salary of their chosen career. Each booth represented financial decisions they would encounter as adults, making choices such as housing, transportation and education, and discretionary, such as vacation, gym memberships and dining out.
To reflect the reality of unexpected expenses, students got to spin “The Wheel of Misfortune.” The wheel included nine items that could have a negative impact on a student’s budget or provide the windfall they would need to keep their monthly budget in the positive.
The event was staffed by more than 50 volunteers from local professional and community organizations, the Methuen School district, and MVCU. The volunteers had face-to-face conversations about the impact their personal decisions had on their budget and offered decades of practical experience to students.
