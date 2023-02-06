HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech is all in when it comes to training the next generation of marine technicians.
Mike Murray, marine technology instructor, and Tia Gerber, director of community partnerships, recently attended the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association 2023 Business of Boating Conference.
Murray connected with industry professionals and businesses in an effort to enhance his school’s Marine Technology pathway for day and evening students. He has taught five semesters of evening education Marine Technology programs at Whittier, ranging from 75 hours to 200 hours in length, and is always searching for ways to enhance the curriculum.
“My vision for the Marine Technology program with the high school is to train a new generation of technicians that will help fill the gap in the Marine Trades labor force,” Murray said. “Whittier Tech’s strong relationship with Yamaha and the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association gives students both at the high school level and in the evening classes the ability to train on the newest technologies found in the industry and a good path for employment.”
Gerber, who participated in a panel discussion, talked about how vocational schools and the marine industry can collaborate to fill the needs of the industry and provide students with a high-quality learning experience.
Through Whittier’s Marine Technology pathway, students learn how to operate, maintain, repair, rebuild and install onboard systems, as well as hull maintenance and repair, marine canvas fabrication and repair, and gas and diesel engine operation and repair. Students also learn welding and precision metal fabrication.
Support for the pathway is provided by the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, donations from Yamaha, and employer partnerships.
“Our Marine Technology evening education program is one of our most popular course options for adults, and we were pleased to go to this event and network with those who support these students,” Gerber said. “Employers in the marine industry are eager to work with us to help build their workforce. These partnerships are incredibly worthwhile and we’re excited to continue to work with area businesses and see our students succeed.”
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said her school aims to address workforce challenges in the recreational boating industry by training skilled workers through evening and day programs.
According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the recreational boating industry in Massachusetts has an economic impact of $4.4 billion and employs more than 20,000 men and women. However, there is a substantial workforce shortage in the industry, both in Massachusetts and nationwide, Lynch said.
To learn more about Whittier’s day or evening marine technology program, email Gerber at tgerber@whittiertech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.