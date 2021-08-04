HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School recently graduated 12 students from its first marine technology adult education program.
On July 19, a dozen students completed the course and passed the Yamaha Certificate test, earning an Introduction to Outboard Systems certificate.
Officials at Whittier Tech said that by completing the program, students are now ready to pursue an entry-level career in the marine industry.
"This is the first time that Whitter Tech has held an evening marine technology program and we had a fantastic group of students and a great instructor," said Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch. "I would like to congratulate all of the students for completing this rigorous course. I am confident that they have all developed the crucial skills needed to enter into the workforce."
Students participated in 80 hours of class instruction. The program focused on theory and skill development, but students also participated in hands-on work on various outboard engines.
The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) donated $400 toward each student’s tuition, with the help of state funding, offsetting the typical $900 course fee.
Additionally, the Baker-Polito Administration recently allocated $150,000 in funding from the 2022 state budget toward workforce development and career technical education initiatives in the recreational boating industry. This funding will continue to support the MMTA as the organization works to address workforce challenges.
According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the recreational boating industry in Massachusetts has an economic impact of $4.4 billion dollars and employs more than 20,000 men and women in Massachusetts. However, there is a substantial workforce shortage in the industry, both in Massachusetts and nationwide.
Whitter Tech plans to offer a similar program in the fall for unemployed and underemployed people looking to begin a career in marine technology.