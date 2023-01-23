HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech has been named a Distinguished School for excellence in serving special populations of students, including those who are homeless, migrants, English learners and others. Approximately 50.5% of Whittier Tech students fall within the special population category, school officials said.
Whittier Tech was one of two schools nominated by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for this honor.
Superintendent Maureen Lynch said her school is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country to be recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators.
She said the program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
Lynch said her school works to support these students through unique classes including an Inclusionary Special Education Program, early college programs, and extracurricular clubs and activities that support the social-emotional needs of students. Students can participate in an Advisory Program twice a month where they discuss time management, goal setting, self-advocacy skills, mindfulness and more, and also have the opportunity to participate in Cooperative Education after completing two years in their chosen pathway, which gives them valuable trade experience at a real workplace before they graduate.
“We are honored to be recognized for success in serving special student populations,” Lynch said. “Every student, regardless of background, has a right to succeed academically and socially, and we are committed to providing this type of positive and supportive environment at Whittier Tech. This honor is shared amongst all our faculty, staff and community members who work to support our students each and every day.”
Whittier Tech will be recognized alongside other honorees at the National ESEA Conference in February in Indianapolis, Indiana. Schools are honored with a commemorative award package, a dedicated section on the ESEA Network website, and a special presentation.
To view a video by Principal Chris Laganas and Media Specialist Rich Porcelli speaking about this honor, visit online at tinyurl.com/wdyj6m55.
