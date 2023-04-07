HAVERHILL — Students in Whittier Tech’s metal fabrication, auto body and carpentry programs joined forces recently to build a pair of chairs that was raffled off at the Massachusetts Career Technical Education Annual Conference last month.
Their handmade creation, which received an overwhelming majority of votes for Best Project and Most Creative Project at the conference, featured two Adirondack-style chairs with a copper water feature and a flower box in the middle.
Metal fabrication students kicked off the project by cutting and prepping all the pieces needed for assembly. The skeleton of the bench was constructed and tacked together by senior Jason Foster and junior Adam Segan, both of Haverhill. The seams and joints were then welded by juniors Madison Gosse of Georgetown and LeeAnn Alvarez of Haverhill, while the galvanized sheet metal was bent into corrugated pieces by junior Sean O’Connell of Groveland.
The students worked collaboratively to fill in joints and grind welds flush to prep for painting.
“I enjoy doing projects like this because it is different from the typical projects we get to do in shop, and it challenges us to think outside the box,” said Sean O’Connell.
“This was an excellent project,” said metal fabrication instructor Chris Gerber, who oversaw the project with fellow instructor Stephen Palmer.
“Watching the group of students work together to come up with this idea was great, everyone was able to share their different project ideas of what to make and refined all of them into the bench you see. They all worked very hard to complete the bench and overcame many obstacles that came about throughout the building process. I’m very proud of the five of them.”
Auto body students painted the frame of the bench chair while Gosse and Alvarez pressed and soldered the copper dish and fountain piece together, which all sits in the top portion of the two-tiered center feature.
Once students received the bench back from auto body, carpentry students delivered wooden slats that make up the chair and armrest pieces to metal fab students who bolted them into place.
Superintendent Maureen Lynch said this project was an exciting way for students to collaboratively apply all the technical standards and skills they know and have acquired from Gerber and Palmer from their time in the metal fab shop.
“We are very proud of what these students were able to accomplish using their skills and strong teamwork,” she said.
