HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech senior Gianna McColley has been recognized by Northern Essex Community College for earning her associate degree only weeks before graduating from high school.
McColley, a senior design and visual communications student from Haverhill, was honored at an Early College recognition ceremony May 11 at NECC’s Haverhill campus and graduated two days later, according to Maureen Lynch, superintendent of Whittier Tech.
She will graduate from Whittier Tech on June 1. McColley earned her associate degree in psychology, according to a news release.
The Early College program allows qualifying students to take high school and community college classes concurrently. McColley has demonstrated educational excellence, with a Whittier Tech GPA of 4.4 and a class rank of sixth out of 322, and a college GPA of 4.0. She earned 51 credits through Whittier’s partnership with NECC.
“Gianna is one of the most dedicated and hardworking students I have ever met in my career. I envy her drive,” said Deb Santos, McColley’s early college support teacher at Whittier. “She is the type of student every teacher dreams of having in their classroom.”
McColley will enter Salem State University as a junior in the fall with a double major in psychology and world languages.
“I started taking classes through NECC because I wanted to challenge myself and I knew that it would be an amazing opportunity,” McColley said in the release. “The NECC professors were very accommodating knowing I was a high school student and the other students at NECC were always very nice and supportive of me in the classes.
“The Early College program offers an associate degree without any financial obligation and is a great opportunity to complete the general required courses,” she added. “Over time, I was able to complete over 18 classes that counted toward my associate degree in psychology.”
“For Gianna to earn her associate degree before even graduating high school is an impressive accomplishment,” Lynch said. “We are very proud of all Gianna has accomplished so far, and we are thrilled that Whittier Tech has been a pillar of support throughout her academic journey. Congratulations, Gianna!”
