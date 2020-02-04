HAVERHILL — Boxford couple Barbara and Shawn Gliklich already have a handle on the safety specifics planned for their proposed Bradford axe-throwing bar Wicked Axe — and on Tuesday night, city councilors backed the project as it advances through the permitting process.
The couple received their Board of Appeals special permit in January and will go before the License Commission Thursday night. They were invited to speak at Tuesday's council meeting by Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien, who said she had received texts and emails from residents concerned about the new venture.
“I felt that it was important that they give us an idea of their idea that this is a sport and it’s being done all over the country, it’s not new and it’s very well-regulated,” Daly O’Brien said.
The Gliklichs said they hope to open their business in summer 2020 and bring at least 30 jobs to the city. They will be leaving careers in medicine behind to open the venue at a 12,650-square-foot space formerly occupied by a nightclub in Bradford's Academy Plaza on South Main Street.
Set up like a shooting range with 20 throwing lanes where patrons throw axes at targets, Wicked Axe will have one “axpert” for every two lanes who will monitor the intoxication level of guests, the couple said. Wicked Axe will adhere to guidelines set forth by either the World Axe Throwing League or the International Axe Throwing Federation. They are using Urban Axes in Somerville as a guide.
Proposed hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. To 12:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday, the Glikliches told councilors.
Shawn Gliklich understands the fear some people have about mixing alcohol and axes.
“We won’t allow anyone to do anything that is unsafe,” he said. “I’ve seen countless people struck with beer bottles and you can be stabbed with a beer bottle. It’s not the sport of axe throwing that’s dangerous, it’s the individual. We’re constantly screening individuals.”
No beverages will be allowed in the axe throwing arena, Shawn Glicklich said, and patrons will be continuously monitored for intoxication level. Anyone who appears “visibly intoxicated” will not be allowed to throw.
All staff will be trained in first aid, the couple said. Shawn Glicklich is a retired Holy Family Hospital Emergency Room physician, while his wife has 20 years’ experience as a nursing supervisor.
To prove to city stakeholders that they'll be good neighbors, the Glikliches took a proactive meeting with Haverhill Police Capt. Robert Pistone, going over their safety and business plan. Pistone told the Council he found it to be “comprehensive and acceptable to the Haverhill Police Department.”
Wicked Axe also submitted a letter of support from their insurance carrier, who said they have not received any claims from any of the 140 brick and mortar axe throwing venues they represent.
Several councilors voiced support of the project.
“I’m really excited about you coming to Haverhill and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” John Michitson said. Michitson’s colleague Melinda Barrett joked that the Council should even host a group gathering at the bar once they are up and running.
Other activities in addition to axe throwing are also planned, the couple said.
"We're bringing in other activities, including darts, foosball, billiards, shuffleboard and air hockey, similar to what you would find at Wamesit Lanes in Tewksbury, only with ax throwing," Shawn Gliklich said. "We really looking to create an adult sports entertainment venue with food. We have a chef whose consulting with us and we're still building our menu."