North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow and sleet developing later during the night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.