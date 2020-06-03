HAVERHILL — The owner of Merrimack Valley Tire at 45 Hilldale Ave. said someone smashed the front window of his business overnight Monday into Tuesday.
He said the damage was limited to the outer pane of a double pane window and that it will cost about $675 to repair.
"Nothing was left there ... it looked like they just whacked the window with something and broke it," said business owner Steve LeBlanc, who discovered the damage Tuesday morning. "I think it was a random thing where someone was just taking out their frustrations. But I think every business with glass should be worried, especially on the day of the planned rally."
LeBlanc was referring to a planned Black Lives Matter event, billed as a peaceful protest. It is scheduled for noon on Saturday, June 13, and will begin in front of the stadium on Lincoln Avenue, travelling to the downtown.
LeBlanc said before the broken window, his business had already been suffering from having to close for two weeks during the early part of the pandemic shutdown. He said he's currently employing half of his normal crew of mechanics.
"It hasn't been an easy time financially for us or anyone else, but at least we have the option to open," he said. "The pandemic did set us back as we had to shut down for two weeks followed by two weeks of slow business. But business has been picking up since."