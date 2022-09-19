HAVERHILL — The City Council is eying upgrades to the walking trails at Winnekenni Park and also hopes to replace the cracked surface of the park’s three tennis courts.
While one councilor says there may be two sources of available funding, Mayor James Fiorentini says it’s too soon to commit to anything. He formed a Winnekenni Park committee tasked with recommending what upgrades are needed and how to fund them.
At the Sept. 13 council meeting, Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said the courts at Winnekenni Park are in poor condition and need to be resurfaced.
Bevilacqua asked the council to send a letter to Human Service Director Vincent Ouellette and to the mayor seeking a timetable for the project, which the council unanimously agreed to do.
“We all know that Winnekenni Park is one of the better-used facilities in Haverhill that draws people from all over the city,” Bevilacqua said.
Councilors agreed that Winnekenni Park is a tremendous asset to the city and that the tennis courts are in need of repairs as they are used by children and adults from across the city.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan said he’s been working for months with the mayor and Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette on a plan to replace the tennis court surfaces, and also upgrade the park’s walking trails.
Sullivan said there is an opportunity for the city to obtain funds for both projects in the form of a $700,000 federal earmark pending in the U.S. Senate.
He said $500,000 could be put toward trail improvements and $200,000 for tennis court renovations,
Sullivan noted there is a “laundry list” of needs at Winnekenni Park, including major renovations to the castle, which is closed to the public. Its adjacent carriage house is also in need of repairs, something that he plans to discuss at a future council meeting.
Councilor Melinda Barrett said the sport of tennis ebbs and flows in popularity but there are always some tennis players looking for courts.
“We need courts that are playable, safe and open to all of our residents,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.