HAVERHILL — The city's schools are pushing back against COVID-19, allowing high school athletes to return to their sports and Haverhill's youngest students to return to classrooms sooner than they expected.
Winter sports at Haverhill High School have been rescued, after they had been halted until late January due to the pandemic.
Academics have gotten a boost too, as students in kindergarten through fifth grade will return to classroom learning in January two weeks earlier than they were scheduled to.
At a special meeting Tuesday night, the School Committee voted to allow Haverhill High student athletes to begin their winter sports seasons immediately. The decision reversed the committee's vote from last week to halt the seasons until Jan. 19 at the earliest, due to the spread of COVID-19. That decision caused an uproar among parents, leading to Tuesday night's reconsideration of the issue.
The committee's approval of winter sports starting immediately has a central requirement: Student athletes and their parents must sign a "one strike" contract stating they will abide by all COVID-19 safety rules, such as wearing masks. If students violate the agreement, even just once, they will forfeit their ability to participate in sports.
Haverhill High Athletic Director Tom O'Brien said the earliest he expects to begin the winter sports season is Monday because school officials will need a few days to have students and parents sign the contracts and return the paperwork to the school. O'Brien said he plans to notify students and their parents within a day or two about the contract requirement.
In another decision Tuesday night, the committee voted to allow students in kindergarten through fifth grade to return to classroom learning Jan. 4 instead of Jan. 19, the date that was set by the committee last week. Students in grades six to 12 are not expected to resume classroom learning until Jan. 19, but that could change when the committee meets Jan. 14 to review the issue.
All students — except those considered "high needs'' which include special needs children — have been on an extended period of remote learning from home due to the spread of COVID-19. School officials scheduled the fully remote program for students who usually have some days in classrooms as part of their hybrid learning program. The extended remote learning was scheduled to continue until Jan. 19.
Last Thursday, the School Committee voted to cancel winter sports for high school students until Jan. 19, when most students in the district are scheduled to return to hybrid learning.
The decision resulted in a backlash from parents who bombarded committee members and Mayor James Fiorentini with emails the following day and over the weekend, saying they want winter sports to start.
In response, Superintendent Margaret Marotta, O'Brien and Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns told parents on Friday that the School Committee would meet Tuesday night to discuss winter sports, as well as Junior ROTC and other after-school activities that were canceled last week.
At Tuesday night's meeting, O'Brien said athletics play an important role in the lives of student athletes and that sports can be played safely if health rules are followed.
Winter sports are basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey, boys swimming and skiing. They were originally scheduled to begin with tryouts on Monday of this week. The winter sports season is scheduled to end Feb. 22.
O'Brien said state officials consider gymnastics and skiing as low-risk for the spread of COVID-19. Swimming is considered moderate risk, while basketball and hockey are higher risk, he said.
He said the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Merrimack Valley Conference, which includes Haverhill High, designed a set of rules for allowing winter sports to be played safely during the pandemic. The rules include wearing masks at all times, with the exception of when swimming; not using locker rooms; not sharing water bottles; no handshakes or fist bumps; limiting the number of players on each team; and not allowing spectators.
"I have not seen evidence where COVID-19 is spread through sports activities," O'Brien told the School Committee Tuesday night. "Remote learning can be done, but sports cannot be done remotely. They (students) need it for their physical and mental well being. It (sports) motivates them to perform in a classroom and attend school, and without it some of them suffer academically."
O'Brien emphasized that when following all regulations, students can participate in sports safely.
School Committeeman Paul Magliocchetti said he and committeewoman Gail Sullivan came up with the idea of the contract for student athletes and their parents to sign. He said there will be zero tolerance for contract violations.
"They (students and parents) need to be aware of our expectations, and having them sign it reinforces that," Magliocchetti said.
The mayor, who is School Committee chairman, argued against allowing basketball or hockey to begin immediately.
"Right now we're a high-risk community and we're experiencing a surge, so it's not the time to start high-risk sports," he said. "I cannot look a parent in the eye and say, 'It is too dangerous to be in school, but it's OK to be playing a sport.'"
The mayor did, however, support allowing the low-risk sports to begin immediately.
The committee voted unanimously to allow swimming, gymnastics and skiing to begin and, in a separate vote, to allow basketball and hockey to begin as well, with only the mayor voting against the start of those two sports.
The committee also voted unanimously to allow after-school activities at Haverhill High to take place.
Burns said those activities include in-person Saturday tutoring, Junior ROTC morning and afternoon fitness sessions, more than 40 clubs that meet as needed for certain projects, and in-person MCAS tutoring for students in grades 11 and 12 who did not pass their MCAS tests.