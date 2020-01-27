HAVERHILL — Concerned that city buildings such as fire stations and City Hall are not being maintained as well as they should be, Mayor James Fiorentini has hired an outside company to help determine if changes in the maintenance program are needed.
He said the Matrix company began its work on Monday at a cost of $25,000, to be split between the school budget and the city budget and that he will use the results of that study to help craft next year's budget.
Fiorentini plans to present an order to the City Council when it meets Tuesday night to transfer $12,500 from building maintenance salaries to building maintenance expenses to fund the city's share of the study.
School Committeeman Scott Wood noted at last week's School Committee meeting that the committee must still approve the school department's portion of the cost.
Fiorentini said a joint facilities maintenance department that has been run by the School Department does not appear to be working as well as it did in past years, particularly when it comes to city buildings, which he said do not receive the attention they deserve.
"When there's a leaky roof at a fire station the first I hear about it is on social media," the mayor said. "We need to find a better way to do things."
The city's joint facilities department is headed by Heather Forgione.
"It served us well in times of austerity," Fiorentini said about the current maintenance program. "Now that times are better, it's no longer serving us as well, particularly in the city buildings."
Fiorentini said that in his 2020 budget, he budgeted to hire a certified maintenance director to oversee the city and schools, which resulted in some push back by the School Committee, which he said some members felt would be a duplication of efforts as the School Department already has a maintenance director.
Fiorentini said he's been meeting with the superintendent and assistant superintendent on ways of best utilizing the city's resources to improve building maintenance and that the superintendent agreed to jointly hire an outside consultant.
"We feel on the city side that our work isn't being done properly," Fiorentini said. "The problem is, the schools are much more demanding and require more work, and they should come first."
The mayor said the Matrix company will help answer a number of questions, such as how many people are really needed to maintain all of the city's buildings, should the city continue to rely on a joint school/city maintenance department or should the city create two separate departments.
Fiorentini said the study should also determine who should run such a department, the city or schools, what the qualifications should be for the person who runs it, and whether or not more preventative maintenance should be outsourced.
The mayor said the need to conduct better maintenance, particularly preventative maintenance of all city buildings is a problem that every city and school district faces as their infrastructure begins to wear.
"Traditionally, cities and schools had their own maintenance departments, which is not an efficient way to do things," the mayor said. "We'll have a proposal in next year's budget on what we should do, But first let's see what the study tells us."