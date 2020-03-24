Due to the COVID-19 outbreak all Social Security offices across the country closed on St. Patrick's Day.
Many people rely on personal visits to their nearest Social Security office to apply for Medicare or retirement benefits or have questions answered – so they have been forced to use other means to get help.
Going online is one method. One can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card or print a benefit verification letter by visiting the website ssa.gov/onlineservices.
The site also has a section for frequently asked questions.
For those who do not have access to the internet, they can still call their local Social Security office. Residents of Lawrence, Andover, North Andover and Methuen, as well as Salem and Windham, New Hampshire, can call the Social Security office in Lawrence at 1-877-669-3127.
The TTY number, for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, is 1-978-794-9696.
Residents of Haverhill, Groveland and Georgetown, as well as Atkinson, Danville, Hampstead, Kingston, Newton and Plaistow, New Hampshire, can call the Haverhill office at 1-866-964-4324. The TTY number is 1-800-325-0778.
Derry and Londonderry, New Hampshire residents can call the Manchester office at 1-866-814-5408. The TTY number is 1-800-325-0778.
Those who live in Pelham, New Hampshire can call the Social Security office in Lowell at 1-877-746-9850. TTY is 1-978-458-5702.
The Portsmouth office, 1-888-397-9796, handles Social Security matters for residents of Sandown, New Hampshire. TTY is 1-603-436-3086.
The staffs of representatives in Congress can also help people apply for Social Security benefits and resolve problems with the agency. Those who live in the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Lawrence, Andover, Methuen and Haverhill, can call the Lowell office of Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, at 978-459-0101.
Residents of the 6th District, which covers North Andover, Groveland and Georgetown, can call the Salem office of their congressman, Seth Moulton, D-Salem, at 1-978-531-1669.
Those who live in Danville, Derry, Hampstead, Kingston, Londonderry, Newton, Plaistow and Sandown, New Hampshire, covered by the 1st District, can call the office of Congressman Chris Pappas, D-Manchester, at 1-603-935-6710.
Atkinson, Pelham and Salem, New Hampshire are in the 2nd District, represented by Congresswoman Annie Kuster, D-Hopkinton. The number for her Nashua office is 1-603-595-2006.