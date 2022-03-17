HAVERHILL — Local and state fire officials are investigating a Wednesday house fire at 40 Pilling St. in which one person died and 10 residents were displaced.
The two-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman was accidental, according to Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, who issued a statement late Thursday morning.
The most likely cause of the fire was smoking while home oxygen was in use, which fire officials said can make materials ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster rate than they would otherwise.
The name of the woman had not been released at the time of this report.
“I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones following last night’s tragedy," O’Brien said. "I also want to remind the community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts, and smoking on home oxygen is especially dangerous because oxygen makes it easier for a fire to start and spread. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please don’t smoke."
O'Brien said his department received a 911 call at 10:06 p.m. from a second floor resident who smelled smoke in the six-unit apartment building.
Firefighters from the High Street station, which is around the corner from Pilling Street, arrived on the scene first.
"They made their way into the left, first floor apartment and as they progressed in they found the victim," O'Brien said. "Several crews removed the woman, who was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. We were later informed that she died."
O'Brien said all the other residents of this three-story, six-unit house got out safely.
Pilling Street is in the city's heavily populated Mount Washington neighborhood.
Although a second alarm was called, firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, O'Brien said.
"Given the quick response it was the woman's best chance at survival, but unfortunately she passed," he said. "Our crews did the best job possible and were able to contain the fire to one area of the apartment."
O'Brien said the official cause of the fire will be announced by the Essex District Attorney's Office, which is working in conjunction with the state Fire Marshal's office.
According to city assessor records, the three story home at 38-40 Pilling St. was built in 1900 and has six apartments.