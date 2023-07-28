HAVERHILL — One woman was injured when a fire broke out in a West Meadow Hill condominium Friday morning.
Fire officials said the fire was caused by a lit candle that ignited a pillow that was close to it. Then the fire spread rapidly.
Firefighters who responded to the blaze not only had to struggle with heat from the fire, but also with temperatures that hovered in the low 90s.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said his department received a 911 call at 11:54 a.m. of a report of a fire at 14 Perkins Court, which is in the sprawling West Meadow Hill condo complex at 800 Broadway.
He said that prior to the arrival of firefighters, police had assisted two people, including a woman who suffered burns to her hands and face and was transported to a local hospital. A pet dog perished in the blaze, he said.
O'Brien said Engine 1 from the High Street station arrived first followed by Rescue 1 from Water Street, followed by apparatus from all Haverhill stations as the fire went to a second alarm.
"They arrived to find heavy fire showing," he said about firefighters on Engine 1. "The cause was a lit candle that ignited a pillow that was close by and caught fire."
Firefighters who initially entered the building had to withdraw momentarily, then they returned and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.
"Due to the extreme heat we called a second alarm to bring in more personnel as the heat can quickly exhaust a firefighter," he said.
Trinity ambulance arrived to provide rehabilitation services, including hydration for the firefighters and monitoring vital signs, while a pop up tent was set up for shade, an outdoor fan was used to circulate the air and allow firefighters to cool down and extra oxygen tanks were in place.
O'Brien said mutual aid was called in from area communities, including Lawrence, Methuen, Groveland, West Newbury, North Andover and Salem, New Hampshire.
"We were able to keep the fire limited to the original unit, which is a total loss," O'Brien said. "It's only a guess at this time but the contents of a home has a lot to do with how fast a fire spreads."
Deb Duxbury, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Northeast Massachusetts, said that as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday a team of volunteers was on route to the fire scene. She said anyone displaced by the fire (including the injured woman) will receive a debit card for lodging, food or clothing, and will also be referred to support services.
"If we don't find anyone at the scene we will obtain their information from the fire department," Duxbury said.
