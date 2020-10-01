HAVERHILL — The woman killed in a car crash in Groveland this week leaves behind two boys, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, according to police and relatives.
Alyson Spence, 27, was living in Haverhill at the time of the crash, Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said. State Police originally said she was living in Rowley.
State and local police are continuing their investigation into the crash that killed Spence, according to Gillen and State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.
A preliminary investigation by State Police indicates Spence was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on School Street when the crash happened, according to Procopio. Spence's two sons were buckled in the backseat and escaped injury, Procopio said.
The Trailblazer crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a parked 2016 Lincoln MKX in the area of 117 School St., according to Procopio. The Lincoln was unoccupied in an on-street parking area at the time of the crash, he said.
State Police praised Spence for properly buckling up the two children, saving them from injury.
"The children thankfully were not injured, which is testimony to the necessity of properly using child seat restraints, as this woman did," Procopio said in a prepared statement issued Monday.
The children were given to family members at the scene, officials said.
A GoFundMe page to support Spence's sons was created by family members and collected more than $2,600 as of Wednesday afternoon. The charity account, set up by Joaquim De Almeida, can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-alyson-for-her-boys.
In a statement posted online, the family said a fund will be set up for donations at TD Bank in Rowley.