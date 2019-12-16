HAVERHILL — A woman suffered first-degree burns when a fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the basement of a house at 15 Dudley St., causing extensive damage.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said the unidentified woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. A firefighter was treated at the scene for debris in his eye.
Laliberty said the fire started when a resident was drying out the basement after pumping water.
“He got the heat too close to combustibles,” Laliberty said. “Then, he tried to put the fire out himself, which delayed our response.”
“When we got here, it was already on the first floor and coming out the roof,” Laliberty said.
He noted that it was an old house with balloon construction and that the fire quickly spread to the attic.
The fire was contained to the attic not long after firefighters arrived but the residents were displaced.
“We got a lot of water on it quick,” Laliberty said. “These guys are good at what they do.”
He said they decided to take a “defensive” position “right off the bat,” meaning no firefighters entered the building.
“We were able to protect exposure to other buildings and got a quick knockdown,” Laliberty said.
The flames in the attic continued to spread as wind gusts kept the fire alive.
“The wind fans the flames,” he said, adding that on the plus side, the temperature was above freezing so the entire fire scene wasn’t caked in ice.
All six of the department’s trucks were used to fight the single-alarm fire and mutual aid from other communities was needed to staff the stations.
The American Red Cross responded to help the residents.