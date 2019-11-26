HAVERHILL — A Yankee swap and caricatures created by a Boston artist will entertain members and guests of the Women’s City Club of Haverhill on Dec. 3. The club’s Christmas party begins at 1 p.m. in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
Sue Festa, owner of Boston Caricatures, will create sketches of 22 women for them to take home.
While she works, members and guests will hold a Yankee “sweet’’ swap. Participants are asked to bring a wrapped gift of up to $11, including candy, note cards, fancy soaps, napkins or gift cards.
A brief business meeting will be followed by refreshments and then the holiday activities. There will be time for socializing.
New members are always welcome. Women come from towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Membership applications are available at every meeting. Contact jmrkd43@earthlink.net for more information.
Holiday Concert Spectacular and silent auction planned
PLAISTOW — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra will present its Holiday Concert Spectacular and host its silent auction fundraiser Dec. 15 at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow. The concert will feature many instrumental and choral favorites of the season.
North Andover vocal soloist Megan Onello, a junior at the Pingree School, will perform Broadway selections from "Anastasia" and "Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812."
Timberlane High School’s Chamber Singers, directed by Mike Green, will perform seasonal choral pieces. MVPO interim conductor Louis Stewart will lead the orchestra and audience in crowd-pleasing favorites, including "The Harry Potter Suite" and some festive holiday sing-a-longs.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the orchestra’s annual silent auction. Browse and bid on a variety of items, including last-minute holiday gifts.
The auction will be held during intermission, and winners will be announced during the concert. Cash, check, and credit card may be used to pay for auction items on the day of the concert.
Tickets, $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children ages 4-12 are available at the door or online at MKtix.com/trpac or mvpomusic.org. Seating is general admission.
Author talk at Temple Emanu-El
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill will host a talk by Jamie Bernstein, who will discuss her book, "Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein," on Sunday, Dec. 8. A continental breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m., and the presentation will follow at 10 a.m. A donation of $10 per person is suggested. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by contacting the Temple office at 978-373-3861 or Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org. Walk-ins will also be welcome. The Temple is located at 514 Main St.
Leonard Bernstein was a composer, conductor, television star, and humanitarian. In "Famous Father Girl," Jamie Bernstein, his eldest daughter, invites the reader into her family’s private world.
Copies of her book will be available for purchase and signing following the program.
Bernstein’s presentation is the final program in Temple Emanu-El’s 2019 Author Series.
Temple Emanu-El thanks its patrons, Cowan Insurance Agency, Stuart Mandell (in memory of his beloved wife, Ada), and Smith Motors Company of Haverhill, and its sponsors, H. L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes and Pentucket Bank, for their generous support of its 2019 Author Series.