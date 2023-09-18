HAVERHILL — Mayoral candidate Scott Wood Jr. announced Monday afternoon he is dropping out of the race. At about the same time, Guy Cooper, who lost by just 10 votes to Wood in last week’s preliminary elections, filed a request with the city clerk for a recount.
That recount is now unnecessary. City Councilor Melinda Barrett, who received almost four times as many votes as Wood and Cooper, will face Cooper in the Nov. 7 general election.
“After a hard-fought campaign filled with challenges and divisive tactics, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the voters of Haverhill who nominated me as a finalist for the position of mayor. Your trust and support have meant the world to me,” Wood said in his announcement.
“However, with a heavy heart and deep consideration for the future of our city, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my candidacy from the mayoral race,” he continued. “This decision has not been taken lightly, but it is one made with the utmost concern for the well-being and unity of our community.”
Requests to drop out of the municipal race in Haverhill had to be made by 5 p.m. Monday, as did recount requests. Wood said he filed his request to drop out of the race with the city clerk.
The results of the city's preliminary election are expected to be certified Tuesday when the Board of Registrars meets.
The unofficial results of the preliminary election showed that City Councilor Melinda Barrett received 3,891 votes for mayor – nearly four times as many as her two closest competitors, Wood and Cooper. The unofficial vote tallies in the mayoral race have since been updated and showed additional amounts for all five mayoral candidates.
Wood, 40, who has served on the School Committee for 20 years, received 1,036 votes, increasing his lead from eight to 10 votes over retired police officer Guy Cooper who finished with 1,026 votes. The razor-thin margin prompted Cooper to seek a recount.
Mayoral candidate Debra Campanile picked up one additional vote, bringing her total votes to 264, while candidate George Eleftheriou picked up two additional votes for a new total of 220. Neither one will be on the November ballot.
Wood was also on the preliminary ballot for Ward 4 School Committee, but lost his bid to newcomer Mikaela Lalumiere, who received 716 votes, and second-place finisher Fred Simmons, who received 269 votes. Wood received 239 votes and was eliminated. Lalumiere and Simmons will face each other in the November election. Candidate Courtney Thomas, who received 194 votes, was also eliminated from the Ward 4 School Committee race.
