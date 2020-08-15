HAVERHILL — Next week marks the start of a four-month-long project to turn one section of a long-vacant, 55-acre landfill on Old Groveland Road into a solar farm.
When completed, it will become the fifth commercial, ground-based solar farm in Haverhill. There are also several rooftop-mounted arrays in the city, including on industrial buildings and homes.
As part of the agreement made with LafargeHolcim, the company that acquired Aggregate Industries of Groveland, the landfill's former joint owner, the city stands to net approximately $3 million in revenue over the next 20 years.
Starting Monday, Kearsarge Energy LLC is redeveloping the southern mound of the property co-owned by the city and LarfargeHolcim into the solar farm.
Mayor James Fiorentini called the agreement the "culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people over a long period of time, and it's a good deal for the city and for taxpayers."
Kearsarge officials said the farm, which will consist of about 8,600 400-watt solar panels, will produce 3,919,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year — enough to meet the annual electricity needs of about 500 homes.
Construction is expected to begin Aug. 17 and last about four months, while having minimal traffic impact and disruptions to neighbors, according to the city's energy manager, Orlando Pacheco.
Kearsarge's lease and tax agreement with the city is worth about $2.2 million, with approximately $800,000 (about $43,000 annually) coming from saving on electricity costs, Pacheco said.
LarfargeHolcim is expected to receive $1 million in lease payments over the 20-year lease with Kearsarge.
Pacheco said the city purchases about $3.6 million in electricity annually to power its buildings and facilities.
"We're taking an underutilized asset with limited redevelopment potential, as it's still considered a Brownfield site, and using it to generate revenue and improve the environment," he said. "This is savings you have to do very little to obtain."
The landfill's southern mound, which has the least public access, was capped years ago. The northern mound, which is more accessible and closer to the Merrimack River, still needs to be capped. That work is expected to begin in two years, according to Deputy Public Works Director Robert Ward.
Pacheco said he has been working with Kearsarge on the project for nearly two years. In 2015, plans fell through for SunEdison to place a solar array on the landfill, which was capped in 1999 per order of the federal government.
Andrew Bernstein, managing partner of Kearsarge Energy, said the project also includes a 2,000-kilowatt DC battery storage subsystem.
"The battery allows us to inject electricity into the grid when most solar producers are not, allowing us to help meet demand even when the sun isn’t shining," he said, adding that the mayor has been a strong advocate for the project.
The landfill opened in the 1930s and closed in the 1970s. In 1999, the federal government ordered the city to cap the landfill, a combined expense that Haverhill taxpayers shared equally with Aggregate Industries.
In 2005, the city identified thousands of barrels containing industrial and other hazardous waste buried at the landfill near the Merrimack River. The city's investigation into where the barrels came from failed to identify any responsible companies that are still in existence. But the investigation, which included reviewing dumping and trucking records from the landfill, did help identify companies that legally dumped other material at the landfill.
The last of the 6,676 barrels were removed from the property in 2007, according to city records. Many contained cancer-causing PCPs, paint thinners and solvents likely dumped there illegally by shoe-making companies that operated in the city during the early and mid-1900s, according to the mayor. Tests showed none of the barrels leaked and that soil and groundwater in the area was not contaminated, city officials said.
Here are other ground-based solar projects in Haverhill: Bradford Solar, 265 Presidential Drive; Clean Energy Collective, 1305 Broadway; BWC/NRG, 1050 Hilldale Ave.; and National Grid, 98 Hilldale Ave.